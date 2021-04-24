Nate Kennedy: Spring is great for Finger Lakes trout

I grew up on the St. Lawrence River, another generation of “river rats” spending the summers at our camp in Lisbon, fishing from the dock and the paddle boat until we were old enough to run the river in my great grandfather’s 14-foot Sea Nymph. We caught perch, bass and pike — the gold standards of fishing when I was a kid. Later on the walleye fishing drew us in, and we were even crazy enough to try for muskies once in a while. That 6-mile stretch of river was all we knew, and life was grand!

When I moved to the Finger Lakes, I knew the fishing was going to be great. What I didn’t know was that it was going to be so different! On my first trip to Geneva I passed the sign that read: “Lake Trout Capital of the World.”

Lake trout? I had never caught a lake trout. I had seen people catch them on TV, in magazines and on social media. My old college roommate liked to catch them. A family friend from my hometown always talked about them. But I had never really considered lake trout to be “on my radar.”