Nate Kennedy: Spring is great for Finger Lakes trout

I grew up on the St. Lawrence River, another generation of “river rats” spending the summers at our camp in Lisbon, fishing from the dock and the paddle boat until we were old enough to run the river in my great grandfather’s 14-foot Sea Nymph. We caught perch, bass and pike — the gold standards of fishing when I was a kid. Later on the walleye fishing drew us in, and we were even crazy enough to try for muskies once in a while. That 6-mile stretch of river was all we knew, and life was grand!
When I moved to the Finger Lakes, I knew the fishing was going to be great. What I didn’t know was that it was going to be so different! On my first trip to Geneva I passed the sign that read: “Lake Trout Capital of the World.”
Lake trout? I had never caught a lake trout. I had seen people catch them on TV, in magazines and on social media. My old college roommate liked to catch them. A family friend from my hometown always talked about them. But I had never really considered lake trout to be “on my radar.”
Eventually I became interested in lake trout while ice fishing on Lake George, and again the following year on Otsego Lake. I wanted the adrenaline rush of fighting a big fish, in extremely deep water, on a small jig rod. When I finally caught one I was impressed and intrigued! They’re so different from anything I had known before, and learning about them was a total adventure. So yes, lakers get the nod from me. No doubt about it!
Last summer I caught a few trolling on Otsego Lake, and again through the ice this winter. Still, I had not caught one in the Finger Lakes.
On a rainy day earlier this month, my good friend and fishing buddy Louis DiLorenzo (that laker crazed college roommate I mentioned) hit Cayuga Lake for perch. Excited to have quickly caught his limit, he decided to try for lakers. That was all it took. Lou found the lake trout bite and we planned a trip for the following week!
Lake trout are a unique fish. Natives of New York, they can live upwards of 20 years and spend a large amount of their time in very deep water. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, lake trout eggs have been found in depths up to 200 feet in some of the Finger Lakes!
Though they can be found in shallower water as well, I think the depth factor is a major gateway to the lake trout addiction. I asked Lou why he loves them so much, and his response was pretty simple:
“I love them because they are some of the hardest-fighting freshwater fish, and there is nothing quite like reeling one up from depths well over 100ft! They can be anywhere in the lake and still be caught year round. And the difference is, it’s like you're hunting them. You have to find them, which can take time, but it’s so rewarding when you finally do, give the right presentation at the right depth, and hook up!”
So there we were — out on the beautiful Cayuga Lake — catching limits of big, healthy lake trout and having a blast! If you have access to a boat, can beg, borrow, or rent one, or, like me, manage to convince a friend that your company is worth the trouble of bringing you along, I cannot recommend it enough.
We had our luck in depths of up to 140 feet of water, but folks at the boat launch remarked on catching dozens of them shallow and deep, trolling and jigging. Most of our fish were landed on Laker Taker trolling spoons, about 4 feet behind a Dipsy Diver, a device that helps get your line down into deeper water while trolling. They seemed to bite on every color spoon we tied on, and did not appear concentrated in any specific depth. That variability made for one fun day of fishing!
Though we released our fish that day, lake trout are a very popular table fare. They are delicious when smoked, and are often enjoyed baked, grilled or in a dip. Daily bag limits vary on different bodies of water so be sure to check the regulations specific to where you are fishing.
As we continue through the spring, many hunters and anglers will shift their focus from one thing to the next. In May, I’ll hunt turkeys, forage for ramps, and catch walleyes whenever possible. I’ll dabble in stream trout and begin the preparations for the late spring/early summer bass bite. There’s plenty to do across New York state in the coming months, but as far as I can tell the lake trout bite is not going to slow down anytime soon. It seems as though if you can get on the lake, the trout bite is just plain “on,” and it’s likely to stay hot right on into the summer!
Nate Kennedy is a Liverpool resident who works in Waterloo. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is a 4-H educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.