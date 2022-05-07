Nate Kennedy: Spring turkey season is finally here

March was cold and April was busy. Finally, we’ve arrived at May. For hunters, May is the salvation that comes along each year when you need it most. Winter is gone, summer is on the horizon, and for a few weeks we get out of the house and into the woods in search of adventure ... and turkeys!

May is a special time of year. Wild leeks or ramps are ripe for picking, and alongside fiddleheads, morel mushrooms, and other wild edibles, they make for fun days and special meals with friends and family. Walleye, pike, trout, and panfish bites are readily found throughout the state as well, as May offers some of our area’s finest fishing.

Turkey hunting, however, is my favorite of these wild pursuits. I’ve always been, at least somewhat, a turkey hunter. But only recently have I really grown to love it. I took my first bird at age 12, and was lucky enough to find a few more in the years to follow. Still, I struggled to find mature birds, to find success without the help of others, and to push myself to hunt more than a few days each season. Three or four years back, I dove deeper into the world of the Eastern Wild Turkey. In 2020, I hunted more than ever before and learned a whole lot. Last year, I finally killed my first tom on public land in the Finger Lakes. And just this week, I successfully harvested a bird on my own, again on public land, this time in the foothills of the Adirondacks.

Access is key

If you have not hunted turkeys, and you’re interested, have no fear. Turkey hunting is accessible, perhaps more so than many other types of hunting. It’s relatively inexpensive, and access to land and turkeys is not all that hard to come by. In New York, public land opportunities for turkey hunting are abundant, and while it’s not easy, it’s certainly not out of reach. Agencies and organizations like the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the National Wild Turkey Federation, New York Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, and a good many local sportsman’s clubs have events and resources available for first time and aspiring turkey hunters. Whether it’s this season or next, the opportunity is there!

Don't overlook safety

Regardless of your level of expertise, safety should be first and foremost as always. In the spring turkey woods especially, it’s important to keep that at the front of your mind. Hunters hunting turkeys, and hunters using sights and sounds to mimic turkeys can and will inhabit the same areas, and it’s your responsibility to take precautions. Don’t wear bright colors like red, white or blue. Practice firearm safety with extra care. Be safe when using decoys and when calling, on public land especially. Remember or revisit the turkey-specific portions of your hunter safety course, and be aware of your surroundings. If you do that, you’ll be a better hunter, have more fun, and will increase your odds of success and safety altogether.

Have the right gear

As with any outdoor pursuit, turkey hunting gear can become excessive. If you choose to, and many do, you can spend until you render yourself penniless. Vests, clothing, mosquito repellant, guns, calls, decoys, seats, optics, ammunition, and on and on and on. Don’t get me wrong, it can be fun to dive deep into the hunting gear rabbit hole, and I think most hunters do it eventually. That said, with a hunting license, some inexpensive camouflage, a simple call, and a shotgun, you can call yourself a turkey hunter, and you can find success as such.

Know rules and regulations

It’s incredibly important to know and follow all state and federal game laws, rules, and regulations. The DEC website is perhaps the best resource to use, and you should familiarize yourself with the regs each year, as they often change. Currently, DEC is seeking public input and considering changes to the turkey hunting regulations in certain areas of the state. Check it out and speak up if you have thoughts on the matter.

Knowing and following the state’s rules and regulations is up to you, and not doing so could turn a great day into a bad one pretty fast. I was stopped by an environmental conservation officer after harvesting a turkey earlier this week. As I was in full compliance, our interaction was very positive. The officer, a fellow turkey hunter, congratulated me on my success, shared a few stories, tips and tactics, and wished me well for the rest of my season. Had I not been in possession of the rules and regulations, especially in regard to legal shooting times, bag limits, ammunition requirements, and so on, my exciting hunt could have been soured by my own oversights. Instead, I was treated to a great conversation with an experienced hunter and conservationist, and I’m better off for it!

If you’re a novice turkey hunter like me or an old seasoned vet, I hope your spring is off to a great start! If you’ve never hunted, but are considering it, I hope you’ll reach out to myself or other hunters and seek the mentorship that is available to you. Regardless, I hope each and every New Yorker gets to experience, at least once in their life, the feeling of a crisp morning in early May. To smell the dampness of the spring woods, the pungence of the wild leek, and the last few whiffs of that fading winter air. To hear the world wake up, the proud songbirds and the drumming grouse, and the heartstopping gobble of the wild turkey.

Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.

