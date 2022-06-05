Nate Kennedy: The central New York fishing guide life

When I think of someone who puts in 110% effort to achieve success in fishing, my old friend Joe Sicherman, of Pulaski-based Sich’s Guide Service, comes to mind. Joe is a USCG Master Captain, a New York State Guide, and one heck of a fisherman. At 27, he is one of the youngest in his crowd, punching well above his weight class. That old and tired cliche about living the dream is not so old and tired when applied to Joe.

I first met Joe in a dormitory hallway at SUNY Potsdam, in the fall of 2013. He was an incoming freshman, and I was a sophomore. He moved in down the hall, and it didn’t take long before we started to pal around. Joe and I didn’t fish much in Potsdam, but we talked about it a lot. He was a trout guy from central New York and I was an avid angler with almost no trout experience, which made for great conversation.

A few years passed, and I moved to Syracuse for graduate school. Before long, Joe convinced me to join him on a trout fishing trip. He gave me a tour of the streams of central New York, and a primer in trout fishing. It was immediately apparent that he had a love for teaching and guiding, and I was proud to see him dive deep into the life of a full time fishing guide. Joe’s story of hard work, dedication and total obsession is a good one. One that I am excited to share.

NK: How did you get your start in fishing?

JS: For as long as I can remember, I've had a real passion for fishing. Most people call it an obsession, and I agree with them. I started fishing for stocked trout in my grandfather's pond near Morrisville. I must have been 4 or 5 when my dad first took me there, and we kept a rainbow trout to take home. I have a vivid memory of the fish on a stringer, glistening in the sun. It's one of my oldest and fondest memories. Throughout my youth, I pursued various types of fishing, but trout became my primary target. My dad knew the basics, and always took me fishing. A friend of his took me too and taught me how to bounce baits, working runs and holes for trout in small streams. I became fascinated with trout, how pretty they are, how elusive they can be, and the places they lived. That's where my real obsession started. I was always teaching my friends about fishing, or showing them something new. I knew at a young age I had a knack for teaching people how to fish, and watching my friends and family catch fish was almost as good as catching them myself.

NK: When did you decide you wanted to try guiding?

JS: When I got out of college and realized I didn't know what else to do with my life. I had graduated with a degree in environmental studies from SUNY Potsdam and was pursuing a career in fisheries, hatcheries or anything outside. I was always a big proponent of doing something I loved for work, although I never really thought it would be guiding. That summer I stumbled into my first mating job on Lake Ontario. The following fall, I got my guide's license so I could do some shore trips on the Salmon River, while working at a tackle shop in Pulaski. I was completely immersed in the fishery. I had been fishing the Salmon River for a while, and I was excited to test my skills and start my own business. I was also nervous. Guiding/chartering is a cut throat industry, and many people seem to want to see you fail. Luckily, I had a pretty good support system and knew a bunch of older guys who had been guiding on the river for 15, 20, even 30-plus years. That gave me the confidence to keep pushing forward and pursuing my goals. Deep down, I knew I had the skills and network to build a business. The work just needed to be done.

NK: When did you make it a full-time job? How many days do you spend fishing/guiding each year?

JS: I’m going into my fifth year of guiding full time. The last two seasons, I have done around 140 trips per year on the Salmon River, between Sept. 15 and May 1. We target salmon in the fall, and then steelhead. These highly sought-after sport fish are targeted November through May. Yes, all winter! The best days of the year always occur sometime between December and early March. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s some of the most rewarding fishing that can be found anywhere! The sheer beauty and fight of steelhead makes for some truly amazing experiences with friends and clients.

The rest of the year (May-September), I run charters on the Finger Lakes and elsewhere in CNY. Cayuga and Owasco lakes for trout, Lake Ontario for trout and salmon, and Oneida Lake for walleye. This is my first summer as a USCG Master Captain, so running my own charters and not strictly mating is new, but it's a great addition to my business and I'm very much enjoying it. All in all I will spend about 250 days working on the water this year.

NK: When you take a day off from guiding and fish for your own enjoyment, what species is your favorite to go after?

JS: Clients, family, and friends often ask what I do on my days off. Many of these days are spent fishing, and many are spent with my wonderful girlfriend who supports the immense amount of fishing I do. People find it crazy that captains and guides fish on their days off. It just feels like it’s part of me. I don't really know what else to do! When it's cold, windy and snowy, I like to hibernate inside. A slightly warmer winter day however, will have me out on the water in no time.

I don't know if I have a favorite fish these days. I like to switch it up between streams and lakes, trolling, jigging, lakers, walleye, brown trout, etc. It depends what mood I'm in that time of year. I like to take advantage of the best fishing each season has to offer. It's more the relaxing time on the water without the pressure to perform and catch fish. Although, the pressure really never goes away. A good captain will always feel the need to produce no matter the conditions. Always improving. Every day fishing is another learning experience.

NK: Can you tell me about a favorite moment you’ve had while guiding?

JS: One day this February, we were fishing in some really extreme conditions. It was a day I would have normally rescheduled, but the guys were coming either way. The day started out cold, but otherwise normal. We knew we had some weather rolling in. We’d already had an awesome day and I got a text from a buddy in town. It's coming! Snow, wind and cold. Miserable weather. As the blinding snow rolled in, our float went down and we had a solid fish hooked up. After a long battle, we had him in the net. Shortly after that, another, followed by more. The day pretty much went like this at every stop all the way down the river until it got so snowy and cold, our gear locked up and became unfishable. It was just one of those days where everything you think you know about fishing goes out the window, and the fish teach you something new.

That's the best part about guiding I think. The fish prove you dead wrong or show you that they don't always go by the "book.” On the days where it seems like they won't or shouldn't bite well, that's when you learn the most I think. To this day that was the most absurd weather I've ever fished in, and some of the most absurd steelhead fishing I've ever seen.

NK: What are your plans for the future?

JS: Going forward, I couldn't see myself doing anything but guiding and chartering for as long as I'm physically able to do so. I think the more you fish, the more you stay young. That's what I hope, anyway. I've really found my home chartering and guiding in CNY. The options we have here are pretty hard to beat. There are not many places where you have the ability to fish every day of the year. It really is special, and I love going to work everyday. I feel very lucky.

NK: How can people get a hold of you to book a trip or learn more about what you’re up to?

JS: Starting in the fall we see phenomenal King Salmon fishing that brings in fisherman from all over the country. I implore everyone to see or try it once. The fight is unmatched. If you're not one for the river crowd, the lake fishing is excellent all summer. Steelhead fishing through the fall, winter, and spring is one of the main draws to our area. I do more trips for steelhead than any other species. Fishing out of my drift boat allows us to cover a large section of river to get on the fish. This can be a huge advantage to shore fishing, and also much easier on the body than walking the banks and through the rocks.

I specialize in spin, fly, centerpin, and plug fishing, so whatever your preference, we can do it on your trip. Details, information, rates, reviews, and photos can be found on my website, www.joesichguideservice.com. You can also contact me directly at (315) 399-8030 to inquire about a trip.

Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.

