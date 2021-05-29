Nate Kennedy: Upstate NY's summer heat and spawning bass

Bass fishing is on that list ... you know the one: apple pie, Andy Griffith, football, July 4, fried chicken, bass fishing. Perhaps it’s the accessibility of bass fishing that makes it such a classic, iconic thing. They're in rivers, lakes and streams, but they’re also in farm ponds, golf course ponds and man-made reservoirs ... they're everywhere!
Bass can be caught in most places throughout the nation, and all across New York. In fact, our state is home to some of the finest bass water in the world, and right now, it’s really heating up!
As the summer continues to push and shove the spring season out of its way, water temperatures rise and bass begin to prepare for the spawn. The spawn is when bass lay, fertilize and protect their eggs. They do so on “spawning beds,” which are essentially underwater nests typically located in shallower water. Before, during and immediately after the spawn, the fishing can be very good!
Fishing bass this time of year can be incredibly action-packed and exciting. That said, be sure to check the regulations and assure that the body of water you are planning to fish allows for catch-and-release bass fishing ahead of the season. Bass season in New York does not begin until the third Saturday in June, and in some areas of the state, anglers are not legally permitted to target bass ahead of time. In most areas, however, catch-and-release fishing is perfectly legal.
One of my favorite things about bass is that the species is essentially split into two — smallmouth and largemouth. This division is interesting, because the fish inhabit different water, live different lives and attract different types of anglers. The fish are similar in a great many ways, but just different enough to split their camp down the middle. I, for example, am a “smallmouth guy.”
Smallmouth bass are, to me, the greatest fish there ever was or will be. I truly love them. They are fierce and strong and beautiful. They will frustrate you and hypnotize you, and trick you into thinking that every bite must be a five-pound fish. The smallmouth is one of many symbols of New York’s great fishing. These fish are known for cool clean water, deep rocky bottoms and finesse.
Largemouth are lovable too, don’t get me wrong! Known for inhabiting warmer, shallower water than their bronze counterparts, they are just as much of an American staple fish as the smallmouth. When I first discovered largemouth fishing as a kid, I was obsessed. Much easier to find than smallmouth (sometimes), these heavy green fish allowed my friends and I to get a lot of experience with different techniques that made us better anglers in the end. We always loved catching smallies, but largemouth are what really brought us into the world of bass fishing.
Largemouth and smallmouth are often found in the same bodies of water, but usually in different areas. After the spawn is well over with, fishing for these two begins to look like two completely different activities. Shallow, swampy, weedy, warm bays and backwater for largemouth, and deeper, fast-moving, rough and rocky spots for smallies. That said, during this early chapter of the season, in and around the spawn, both fish are easily accessible through the same means. On a recent trip, we were catching them interchangeably, mere feet away from one another.
On another note, my tackle box game has evolved a lot through the years, growing then shrinking, then growing and then shrinking again. I have had years where, when out for bass, I might have five or six rods going at once, each armed with a different bait — spinnerbaits, topwater, drop-shot, tube jigs, rubber worms, and crankbaits, to name a few.
These days I must be on a downturn in that cycle, because my bass gear has become pretty minimalistic. This time of year, or whenever I am fishing bass in less than 10 feet of water, I usually find myself throwing two baits. A Senko and something else, probably either a topwater bait like a frog or popper, or a flashy, quick-retrieve style bait like a spinnerbait, crankbait or spoon.
The Senko=style bait is priority No. 1. Are there other baits that will get the job done? Absolutely. Baits that will allow for a more targeted approach to fish? Loads of them. Another bait that produces as consistently on both largemouth and smallmouth? Maybe, but if so I haven’t found it. The Senko is the one!
You can run a Senko under docks, on rocky shorelines, along weed-beds, between lily pads, or anywhere else you need to, going from smallmouth to largemouth and back again. You can fish it with weight, without weight, weedless, wacky, you name it. If you keep your rod-tip high and reel at the right speed and cadence, you can even use your Senko as a topwater bait. They make a great “follow-up” bait as well. One of the greatest things I ever learned was to use a Senko to follow up topwater blow-ups. Miss one on the frog? Throw the Senko right back to that fish and more often than not, it will bite!
I’ve plugged the Senko here before. If you’re not using it, you should be. Try other baits too! Sometimes they will be just the ticket for a good day on the water, but don’t let the Senko get too far away, because it will be there when you need it.
Bass fishing in the Finger Lakes is no joke, so get out there and give it a try! I personally have seen great fish come out of Otisco, Cayuga, Keuka, and Conesus lakes, and I know the others can produce as well! No matter where you’re located, you can bet there is productive bass water not too far away.
And psst ... guess what? You can eat them. That’s right! Some purists might have your head for it, but bass are an abundant fish that makes for great table fare. Don’t be afraid to sample one every now and again
Nate Kennedy is a Liverpool resident who works in Waterloo. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is a 4-H educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.