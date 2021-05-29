Nate Kennedy: Upstate NY's summer heat and spawning bass

One of my favorite things about bass is that the species is essentially split into two — smallmouth and largemouth. This division is interesting, because the fish inhabit different water, live different lives and attract different types of anglers. The fish are similar in a great many ways, but just different enough to split their camp down the middle. I, for example, am a “smallmouth guy.”

Smallmouth bass are, to me, the greatest fish there ever was or will be. I truly love them. They are fierce and strong and beautiful. They will frustrate you and hypnotize you, and trick you into thinking that every bite must be a five-pound fish. The smallmouth is one of many symbols of New York’s great fishing. These fish are known for cool clean water, deep rocky bottoms and finesse.

Largemouth are lovable too, don’t get me wrong! Known for inhabiting warmer, shallower water than their bronze counterparts, they are just as much of an American staple fish as the smallmouth. When I first discovered largemouth fishing as a kid, I was obsessed. Much easier to find than smallmouth (sometimes), these heavy green fish allowed my friends and I to get a lot of experience with different techniques that made us better anglers in the end. We always loved catching smallies, but largemouth are what really brought us into the world of bass fishing.

