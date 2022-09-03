Nate Kennedy: Welcome back upstate NY autumn with goose hunting

When I was a kid, they always told me to enjoy the summer days, because the older I got the quicker they’d go. I guess I must be getting older because they seem to be going awfully fast. What’s worse? I kind of like it. Summer has its glorious purposes, but this is my time. The leaves begin to change, the coffee tastes better, and the hunter returns to the woods and water.

The wildlife return too, if not from their summer hideouts, then from summer behavioral patterns as they shift into their fall routines. Deer show up in more typical fall locations, turkey hens show their poults the ways of the crop farmer, ducks outgrow their family groups and become a more frequent sight, and geese welcome us back to another hunting season.

Canada geese are, in my world anyway, always the first game sought each fall. Be it in a cut cornfield, on the St. Lawrence River, or in small central New York ponds, I’ve hunted geese each September for as long as I can remember. I’ve never lost any sleep trying to get too good at it, but it’s been a constant in my fall season and it’s a lot of fun each year. Truly something I look forward to.

In the early season, New York state offers a 15-bird daily limit. The local, resident birds are hunted now to kick things off before the migration begins, and their abundant population can handle this liberal bag limit. It provides opportunity, conservation ... and a whole lot of wild game.

The early goose season is a wonderful thing! It’s a social game, in that it’s often a “the more the merrier” situation. You can goose hunt in a group, something not always available in other types of hunting. Some will take this as far as having a shared trailer, shared decoys and gear, and shared properties that they hunt with a crew each year. Good stuff if you ask me! There is a lot of tradition and camaraderie wrapped up in waterfowling, and this is the first time we see it each season.

Still, you can always fall back on the simple route. You can take no decoys, or just a few if you’re like me, and find a spot where you’re likely to have a chance at passer-by geese. I rarely decoy large flocks of geese with my modest setup. That said, there’s a lot of meat on one goose, and shooting a few of them here and there is a win in my book. Goose hunting, like everything else, should be customized to your own means and your own goals.

There are essentially two ways to target geese in September, on land and on water. On land, you will typically hunt them in the early morning, as they make their way to a crop field or “feed” to fill up on whatever the farmer has recently cut. This is the classic and most common way to hunt geese. Targeting geese in fields is not complicated, but it’s not easy. It often requires a lot of scouting, getting permission from various landowners, a large spread of decoys, a layout or A-frame style blind, super early mornings, and some level of mental toughness.

The simple equation is as follows: scout to find birds landing consistently in a certain field or area, secure access to that field or area, set up your blind to blend into the appropriate color and crop, arrive in the field as early as possible, set up a strategic spread of decoys (hopefully with help from your hunting pals), get yourself as well-hidden in your blind as is humanly possible, and pray that the geese follow the same script that you have. If they do, buckle up because laying face up in a field while geese land right on top of you is just plain exciting! If they don’t, chalk it up to a fun morning and a valiant effort, and get a nap in before you have to do it all again tomorrow.

On water, it can be a little more simplified. Sure, you can go all out hunting over the water as well. You can have a tricked-out boat with a built-in blind, dozens of floating decoys, etc. But you can also approach it a bit more easily with the right combination of luck and strategy. As the geese leave their water roost in the early morning and head to those fields, you can sometimes catch them flying off the water if you are set up in the right location. In the evenings, they’ll return to the water once again just before dark, and this can be a great time to capitalize on their natural patterns and habits. It still requires access, scouting, and some gear, but if you ask me it’s a more approachable way to try goose hunting if you’re just looking to dip your toe in, and it’s equally as fun given the right conditions.

The No. 1 tip any die-hard goose hunter will give is to scout. The folks I know that consistently find success in goose hunting, and any waterfowling for that matter, spend way more time scouting than they do hunting, watching birds intently and gaining access to as many viable spots as they can. It sounds simple, but life gets busy and many of us let scouting fall to the wayside. If you can, scout early and often and all throughout the season, and it will lead you to greater success in the end.

Ultimately, if I had to give one piece of advice to a new or aspiring (goose) hunter, in addition to the importance of scouting, it would be to just go. There is so much information, so much to learn, and so much to get tangled up in when learning about hunting for any species of game. If you’re not careful, it can seem so daunting that you hold yourself back from just plain going. I am an advocate for learning, for doing things right, and for being measured and deliberate in your adventures afield. That said, I also think sometimes you should just go give it a try. Nothing can replace time spent in the field, hands-on learning and first-person experiences. I have four floating goose decoys, hunt publicly accessed places, and while I don’t limit out every year I am able to enjoy goose hunts and goose meals each season. Keep it simple. Stay legal and safe and go give it a try!

Lastly, a note on eating geese. Don’t let them fool you! Geese are delicious. Slow-cooked pulled barbecue goose sandwiches, smoked goose chili, sweet and spicy goose jerky, and tacos made from braised and slow-cooked leg and thigh meat are some of our favorites from over the years. Goose meat is plentiful and makes for great table fare. If you earn yourself a goose or two, be sure to enjoy them!