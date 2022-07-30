Nate Kennedy: What is the Finger Lakes National Forest?

If you have read any of my columns over the last few years, you likely read about my frequent galavanting on public land and water in New York State.

I’ve written a handful of pieces on hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking, and the like on state forests, wildlife management areas, and public waterways. These places are near and dear to my heart, and a big part of my life and the lives of many others who enjoy the woods and water.

“State land” is great. It’s abundant, accessible, and rich with fish, game, and opportunities for enjoyment. But there’s another kind of public land that we don’t hear enough about on the east coast. National Forests.

In many states, National Forests make up a great deal of the public landscape. In New York, there is but one. The Finger Lakes National Forest.

Tucked away between Seneca and Cayuga lakes, in a real hidden gem part of our state, sits roughly 16,000 acres of land owned by you, the citizens of the United States. The Finger Lakes National Forest covers portions of both Schuyler and Seneca counties, and is headquartered in the town of Hector.

It’s home to a variety of habitat types, wildlife populations, and recreational opportunities. If you’ve never visited New York’s only National Forest, you really ought to. It belongs to you, after all.

History

The land within and surrounding the National Forest has a fascinating story. Indigenous roots, the American Revolution, early American agriculture, and much more. Much of it was abandoned during the Great Depression. In the late 1930’s, a large amount of land was deemed marginal for farming and purchased by the federal government, to include much of what now makes up the National Forest.

Originally called the Hector Land Use Area and managed by the Soil Conservation Service, the land was used to improve soil health and provide grazing areas for nearby farmers. By the 1950’s, much of the degraded land had been brought back to relative health, and multiple use became the new goal for the property. With that, the US Forest Service took charge, and the Hector Ranger District was born. Managed then and now alongside the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, it wasn’t called the Finger Lakes National Forest until 1985. Still today, many refer to it simply as “Hector”.

Multiple use

The National Forest is managed for multiple use. In my opinion, that’s the coolest part. The forest service provides opportunities for hiking, biking, birding, paddling, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowshoeing, camping, horseback riding, and just about any other outdoor activity you can imagine. There are over 30 miles of trails and many designated campsites. The property is made up of a wide variety of habitat types, including uplands, lowlands, shrublands, swamps, streams, small ponds, pasture, reverting farmland, hardwood forest, softwood forest, young forest, old forest, and more. Something for everyone!

Hunting

The very idea of National Forests in this country is deeply connected to hunting. Today, National Forests and other large, publicly accessible landscapes across the United States are grounds for hunting trips from New Hampshire to New Mexico and from the Carolinas to California. The Finger Lakes National Forest is no exception. The area is home to most of the huntable game in New York. Squirrels, deer, rabbits, upland birds, turkeys, you name it.

Hunting is a popular activity on the National Forest, and rightfully so. The Forest Service, both independently and alongside a handful of conservation organizations, actively manages the fields and forests with the goal of healthy habitats. Healthy habitats lead to healthy wildlife populations. Math and science!

That said, I’ve been told by many people that it isn't easy. Don’t go hunting there expecting tom turkeys and whitetail bucks to just fall out of every treeline. Hunting success in the Finger Lakes National Forest seems to come from experience and hard work, not unlike most other places. Folks who put the required time in both scouting and hunting can find reward. Folks who do not, well, they may still enjoy a beautiful day in our state’s only National Forest.

Call to action

The Finger Lakes National Forest is a beautiful place. It’s an important place. New York is home to a ton of public land. You can hunt and fish and play on a whole lot of it. But it isn't yours. State forests, wildlife management areas, boat launches, parks, etc. They belong to the state and are made available to you. But the National Forest is yours. It’s ours. It’s owned by the people of the United states. Because of that fact, we should hold it in high regard, as many already do!

There are a lot of ways to support the Finger Lakes National Forest. You can visit, explore the land, and connect with that beautiful part of our state. You can lend a hand with the forest service out of the Hector office, as they host volunteer work days and events for the public to get involved. You can support organizations that promote and protect public land, and those who work to improve and conserve important habitats and provide necessary resources for wildlife. At the very least you can learn more about the national forest, and its significance to New York State and the Finger Lakes region. It’s a special place, and I hope to get back there someday soon.