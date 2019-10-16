AUBURN — Jim Boeheim and other members of the Syracuse men's basketball coaching staff appeared in Auburn on Wednesday night to speak at the annual Tyburn Academy Sports Banquet at Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Auburn.
The banquet, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, honored Auburn native and West High School graduate John Rossi.
Boeheim was joined by associate head coach Adrian Autry, and assistant coaches Gerry McNamara and Allen Griffin.
Speaking about the upcoming season, Boeheim said Syracuse has "more weapons and things we can try to do" to win games and be competitive.
"We're a much better shooting team and we have much better numbers," Boeheim said. "It'll be fun to watch how they do and how they develop throughout the year. They play extremely hard, play well together, and it'll probably be one of the better passing teams we've had."
McNamara, who works mostly with the guards, shared his thoughts on returner Buddy Boeheim, incoming freshman Joe Girard III and the rest of that position group. McNamara joked about Buddy Boeheim, "Thank God he got his mother (Juli's) athleticism."
You have free articles remaining.
"He's one of the best shooters the program has seen, which I don't say very easily," said McNamara, who ranks first all-time in 3-pointers made in Syracuse basketball history. "We think he's on the verge of a big breakout year."
On Girard, one of Syracuse's top recruits who led Glens Falls High School to a state championship last year, McNamara said "He's obviously had a storied high school career. His tenacity, competitive nature and will to win ... we think we went back to back years with the best recruiting class of shooters in the nation."
Before departing for the night, Boeheim led an auction for a signed Syracuse basketball, as well as tickets to the Orange's season opener Nov. 6 against defending national champion Virginia. There was also a silent auction for various Syracuse apparel, of which all proceeds go to Tyburn Academy.
To wrap up his speech to the audience, Boeheim reflected on his long career at the helm of Syracuse's basketball program.
"I didn't think I'd be starting my 44th year," Boeheim said, "but who knows? Maybe I have a few more here."
Rossi is a member of the Bob Dean Leadership Scholarship Committee, which has awarded academic scholarships to male and female graduates of Auburn High School since 1998. He was honored with plaques from Auburn mayor Michael Quill and state Sen. Pam Helming, as well as a New York state flag from Assemblyman Gary Finch.