Boeheim's Army bows out in TBT after dreadful shooting night

Even for Syracuse alumni, premature tournament eliminations seem to be the norm.
Participating in The Basketball Tournament, Boeheim’s Army bowed out to Sideline Cancer, 65-48, Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio in the tournament’s quarterfinals.
It’s the second straight year that Boeheim’s Army bows out before the TBT semifinals to a lower seed.
Boeheim’s Army entered this year’s TBT, which is being played without spectators, as one of the more veteran teams with six years of tournament experience. However, Sideline Cancer has been playing in TBT for seven years since the tournament’s inception.
The more experienced team prevailed.
Boeheim’s Army seemed to fight an uphill battle all game. Trailing for most of the first half, Boeheim’s Army did manage a 24-all tie at halftime, despite missing their first 10 three-point attempts.
In the third quarter, Sideline Cancer seized a firm grip with a 24-2 run. At one point, Boeheim’s Army went scoreless for 10 straight minutes.
Sideline Cancer was ahead 57-38 when the Elam Ending target score of 65 was evoked. Boeheim’s Army managed a few more buckets to bring their total to 48, but a 3 by Sideline Cancer clinched 65 points and the win.
Eric Devendorf finished as the Army’s leading scorer with 14 points. The Syracuse alumni shot only 30% from the field.
With the loss, Boeheim's Army again misses out on a monetary prize of $1 million in the 24-team tournament. The team was operating at less than full strength, as Syracuse alums like Tyler Lydon and Chris McCullough were late withdrawals.
