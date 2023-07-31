While Boeheim’s Army won the Syracuse region of TBT, the Orange alumni will not be claiming their second tournament title in three years.

Boeheim’s Army fell to Herd That, a group of former Marshall players, 88-71 on Sunday in the TBT quarterfinals at Wesbanco Arena in West Virginia.

DeAndre Kane and Grant Riller shared the scoring lead for Boeheim’s Army, with 15 points apiece. Jamil Wilson added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Chris McCullough scored 10 points with seven rebounds.

Boeheim’s Army led by five at the half, but were outscored 34-13 in the third quarter. Herd That led 80-64 in the fourth quarter when the Elam Ending was instituted at 88 points.

Boeheim’s Army stormed through the Syracuse region with victories over Team Gibson, The Nerd Team and Blue Collar U, with two of those wins in double-digit fashion.

With the loss, Boeheim’s Army misses out on a team prize of $1 million.

The team is now 25-8 all-time in TBT.