Boeheim's Army rolls to quarterfinals; defending champs up next
BASKETBALL

  • Updated
Boeheim's Army - White

Andrew White, of Boeheim's Army, drops in a layup against Brotherly Love during the 2019 TBT basketball tournament SRC Arena in Syracuse. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

After enjoying its easiest game of The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night, Boeheim's Army will face what is likely to be a much tougher test on Saturday.

Wednesday's win over a team featuring alumni of Bradley by the Syracuse alumni-heavy sets up a quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. Saturday in Dayton, Ohio, against the Golden Eagles, last year's defending champion in the 64-team tournament. The Golden Eagles squad is built around Marquette alumni.

Now in its seventh year, The Basketball Tournament entices teams comprised of alumni from storied college basketball programs with a $1 million winner-take-all prize.

Boeheim's Army has reached the semifinals in the tournament just once, but with a revamped roster that includes some non-SU talent, the squad has high hopes for its first title.

On Wednesday, SU alum Chris McCullough, who played for the Orange in 2014-15 and is now playing profesional in Bahrain. He poured in 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Boeheim's Army to a 69-54 win.

Saturday's quarterfinal game will be aired on ESPN. Boeheim's Army enters as the Illinois bracket's third seed, while Golden Eagles is the top seed.

