Boeheim's Army rolls to quarterfinals; defending champs up next

After enjoying its easiest game of The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night, Boeheim's Army will face what is likely to be a much tougher test on Saturday.

Wednesday's win over a team featuring alumni of Bradley by the Syracuse alumni-heavy sets up a quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. Saturday in Dayton, Ohio, against the Golden Eagles, last year's defending champion in the 64-team tournament. The Golden Eagles squad is built around Marquette alumni.

Now in its seventh year, The Basketball Tournament entices teams comprised of alumni from storied college basketball programs with a $1 million winner-take-all prize.

Boeheim's Army has reached the semifinals in the tournament just once, but with a revamped roster that includes some non-SU talent, the squad has high hopes for its first title.

On Wednesday, SU alum Chris McCullough, who played for the Orange in 2014-15 and is now playing profesional in Bahrain. He poured in 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Boeheim's Army to a 69-54 win.

Saturday's quarterfinal game will be aired on ESPN. Boeheim's Army enters as the Illinois bracket's third seed, while Golden Eagles is the top seed.

