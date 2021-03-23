Bueckers and UConn top Syracuse 83-47, advance to Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO — Paige Bueckers scored 20 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 19 to help No. 1 seed UConn beat eighth-seeded Syracuse 83-47 on Tuesday night and advance to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Once again the Huskies were missing coach Geno Auriemma, who is recovering from COVID-19. Chris Dailey filled in for the Hall of Fame coach, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Tuesday and could potentially rejoin the team this weekend for its next game.

The UConn players sang "Happy Birthday" to Auriemma earlier Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter. They also gave him a present by again showing how well they could play without him.

The Huskies (26-1) got off to a slow start, a bit flummoxed by Syracuse's zone defense.

With the game tied 8-8, Christyn Williams banked in a deep 3-pointer as the shot clock expired and then Bueckers scored off a steal to give the Huskies a five-point lead. They led 19-14 after one quarter and slowly pulled away from the Orange (15-9) to a 15-point halftime lead.

Bueckers, the freshman All-America guard, had 16 points in the half.