Cardoso's putback gives Syracuse women win at buzzer vs. FSU

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kamilla Cardoso scored on a putback at the horn to help Syracuse beat Florida State 68-67 in Friday's quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Cardoso was alone on the left of the lane as teammate Kiara Lewis airballed a desperation 3-pointer from the right wing. Cardoso caught the ball and quickly put it back up to beat the horn, with teammates mobbing her under the basket.

"She (Cardoso) had every reason to say, 'she (Lewis) missed the shot, game's over,' and she just stayed with it, got the rebound, had the wherewithal to put the ball back up on the glass," Syracuse coach Quintin Hillsman said.

That marked the first lead of the day for the fifth-seeded Orange (14-7), who trailed by 15 points in the first half. The game also included Syracuse scoring to beat the third-quarter buzzer as Emily Engstler hitting a running heave from a step shy of halfcourt to cut FSU's lead to 55-52.

"In this game we had every reason to lay down, every reason to not be engaged in the second half of this game, but our kids really came out and played tough," Hillsman said. "They played aggressive. We just made plays and just all the credit goes to them."

The Orange will take on No.-5 ranked and top-seeded Louisville in a semifinal on Saturday.