COVID-19 case forces Syracuse to postpone next men's basketball game
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse Boston College Basketball

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim drives between Boston College's CJ Felder, left, and Makai Ashton-Langford Dec. 12 in Boston. 

 Elise Amendola, Associated Press

Syracuse University on Monday announced that its men's basketball team will not be playing against Notre Dame on Tuesday as scheduled.

The school said the home game against the Fighting Irish has been postponed because a member of the University of Buffalo's men's basketball team, which played Syracuse at the Dome on Saturday, has tested positive for COVID-19. A makeup date was not announced.

Syracuse also has paused all basketball-related activities as contact tracing take place, and the school is working with the Onondaga County Health Department, state Department of Health and the ACC Medical Advisory Group "to determine appropriate next steps. The team is adhering to all public health guidelines," a press release said.

"We are using an abundance of caution in this situation, as we have throughout the pandemic, "said Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack said in the press release. "The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff associated with the men's basketball program is of the utmost importance to us."

