Evans, Cochran lead No. 5 Louisville into ACC finals, 72-59

"They say it's Dana and then a bunch of scrubs, but that's where they're wrong," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said of his team's critics. "That's where they don't know enough about our team to be able to realize we've got a good team."

Emily Engstler had 21 points and 10 rebounds to keep Syracuse (14-8) in the game in the second half.

"She had a monster game," said Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman. "I thought down the stretch we just kind of ran out of gas."

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange struggled a bit with Louisville's full-court press in the first half, committing some silly turnovers in the backcourt — although the Cardinals had trouble converting those into points. Engstler was solid throughout and Syracuse could prove to be a difficult out in the NCAA Tournament with Cardoso's size.

Louisville: Through the first six quarters of the tournament Evans was just 19% (4 of 21) from the field, but the Cardinals leader on the court started to show signs of being a dominant player with a strong second half. Syracuse threw everything it had at Louisville, including a 1-3-1 zone, but Louisville handled it well with good ball movement.

CARDOSO'S GAME