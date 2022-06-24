Former Syracuse Orange Boeheim, Swider sign NBA contracts

Two former Syracuse Orange men's basketball players will be continuing their careers in the NBA.

Ex-Orange Buddy Boeheim has signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, will former teammate Cole Swider inked a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both players were eligible to be signed by any team after being undrafted in Thursday's NBA draft.

Boeheim, a 6-6 guard, was the ACC’s leading scorer last year with 19.2 points per game. He completed his Syracuse career with 309 successful 3s, which is second in program history to Gerry McNamara (400).

Swider played one season at SU after transferring to Villanova and averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

By signing two-way contracts, both players will spend most of their first season as a professional in the NBA G League. They can play no more than 45 days with their NBA team, and their salary will correspond with how long spent in each league.

Both players are expected to partake in the NBA’s Summer League for their respective teams, which takes place from July 7 to July 17 in Las Vegas.

Fifty-eight players were picked in Thursday’s draft, but none from Syracuse. It’s the second straight year no Orange players were selected — the last was Elijah Hughes in 2020, who was picked 39th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.

No Syracuse players have been picked in the first round since 2017, when Tyler Lydon was selected at No. 24 by the Utah Jazz.

