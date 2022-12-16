 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASKETBALL

Former Syracuse star, Knicks player Louis Orr dies at 64

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON — Louis Orr, a star forward at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. He was 64.

Orr's family said Friday in a statement through Georgetown that he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Orr helped Syracuse make four NCAA Tournament appearances from 1976-80 and earned All-Big East season and conference tournament honors during his senior year. His No. 55 was retired in 2015.

"Louis Orr was the greatest man I've had the pleasure to know," longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim posted on social media. "He came into my life as my first recruit, became a fantastic coach and colleague — but most importantly, he became a dear friend. I will treasure our years together. Sending my love to his family and our Orange family."

Syracuse's men's basketball program also shared a message mourning the loss of what it called "an Orange legend — a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."

People are also reading…

Orr was a second-round pick by Indiana in 1980 and played two seasons with the Pacers before spending six seasons playing for the New York Knicks from 1982-88.

The Cincinnati native moved into the college coaching ranks as an assistant at Xavier in 1991 and had stints at Providence and his alma mater before taking over the head job at Siena in 2000. He coached one season there, five at Seton Hall and seven at Bowling Green.

Orr was an assistant in the Chinese Basketball Association for one year before joining coach Patrick Ewing's staff at Georgetown. He spent five seasons as a Hoyas assistant and transitioned to special assistant to the head coach in the spring.

Ewing said he lost a great friend and someone who had been in his life since he was 22 breaking into the NBA.

"We developed a friendship and a brotherhood," Ewing said in a statement. "He was always someone I could talk to — we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. He will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this (Georgetown) program."

Obit Orr Basketball

FILE - Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr watches a video monitor during a ceremony where his jersey was retired at half time of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. Louis Orr, a standout at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. He was 64. Orr's family said Friday in a statement through Georgetown that he died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mintz scores 24 to lead Syracuse over Monmouth 86-71

Mintz scores 24 to lead Syracuse over Monmouth 86-71

Freshman Judah Mintz scored 17 of his career-high 24 points in the second half and Syracuse pulled away for an 86-71 victory over Monmouth. Mintz sank 6 of 12 shots from the floor and 11 of 12 free throws for the Orange (7-4), who notched their fourth straight win. Joseph Girard III had 16 points and Benny Williams scored 11 of his 13 points after intermission. Freshman Jack Collins had a career-best 20 points for the Hawks (1-10). Myles Foster had 17 points and six assists. Myles Ruth finished with 11 points and five assists. Girard hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 first-half points, Maliq Brown came off the bench to score nine and Syracuse took a slim 42-40 lead at halftime. Collins made four 3-pointers and had 16 points at intermission for Monmouth.

Syracuse advances to program's first NCAA College Cup final

Levonte Johnson tapped in a cross from Nathan Opoku in the 86th minute and No. 3 seed Syracuse beat Creighton 3-2 to advance to the NCAA College Cup final. Syracuse secured its first national championship appearance in men’s soccer after extending its unbeaten streak to 13 games. Syracuse led 1-0 and 2-1 but it was familiar territory for Creighton, which trailed 1-0 in four of its five tournament games. Duncan McGuire, the NCAA scoring leader, tied it at 1-all for Creighton in the 50th minute with his 23rd goal of the season — breaking a 42-year-old school record. But Syracuse retook the lead less than two minutes later when Opoku scored his 10th goal.

Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse

Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse

Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest’s 45-35 win over Syracuse. Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak. After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris’ 36-yard return for a touchdown with an interception. Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) has lost five games in a row since a torrid start that put the Orange in the national rankings. Sean Tucker ran for two touchdowns and 106 yards on 16 carries and LeQuint Allen threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News