Hughes, Boeheim lead Syracuse's romp over Boston College

It was also the most 3-pointers ever allowed by the Orange.

“Teams take a lot of threes against us anyway. They went to an extreme,” coach Jim Boeheim said. “I think they had to.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Eagles missed 24 of their 30 attempts from 3-point range in a 26-point loss at Syracuse on Jan. 15 — including all 14 in the first half. But on Tuesday night, they hit three of their first four at home to open an early lead before going into a slump, missing 10 of their next 12 from beyond the arc.

BC was without Jared (ankle) and Jairus (knee) Hamilton, and Nik Popovic (back), who together accounted for 28 points and 12 rebounds per game.

“Not many people have a guy to guard Elijah. He’s hard to guard,” Jim Boeheim said. "They’re missing guys, but they’ve been missing guys all year. We didn’t know who was here until the game.”

Syracuse scored zero second-chance points in the first half and 15 in the second. BC coach Jim Christian said he had to use several players for more minutes than they were used to.

“Defensively we just ran out of gas,” he said, nothing there isn't much he can do before the season finale. “You can’t regroup health.”

BIG PICTURE