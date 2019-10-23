Through seven games, Syracuse football coach Dino Babers is still trying to figure out how to better protect his quarterbacks.
So far this season, no team in the country has been worse. The Orange have already allowed 35 sacks, which is the highest in Division I college football and four worse than any other team in the ACC.
Even dating back to his two seasons at Bowling Green, Babers' teams have been prone to allowing sacks. In 2015, Babers' last season with the Falcons, Bowling Green allowed 38 sacks in 14 games, the highest in the Mid-American Conference. The year before that, Bowling Green was fourth-worst in the MAC in sacks allowed.
Those troubles have carried over to Syracuse. In his first three seasons with the Orange, Babers' teams finished third-, third-, and second-worst in the ACC in sacks allowed.
That trend has worsened in Year No. 4. Syracuse is averaging five sacks allowed per game, which figures to 60 over a full 12-game season. The last Division I team team allow 60 or more sacks over 12 games was Rutgers University in 2010.
Boston College, Syracuse's opponent at home on Nov. 2, has allowed only three sacks this season.
Babers pointed to a lack of experience among the offensive line as one of the culprits. Two seniors — left guard Evan Adams and right tackle Ryan Alexander — have made at least six starts, but right guard Dakota Davis is a redshirt sophomore and left tackle Carlos Vettorello is a redshirt freshman. Neither started a game prior to 2019.
Vettorello was the 68th-best guard in high school football of the Class of 2018 according to ESPN, while ESPN had Davis as the 58th-best in the Class of 2017. Neither are finished products, particularly Vettorello, who is learning a new position.
According to Babers, the Northeast is one of the better recruiting areas for offensive line talent, and while his unit has struggled so far, he's unwilling to say some of his younger recruits are already misses.
"You're judging big guys playing against little guys. When you're a 6-5 guy in high school at 260 pounds, you may play against one guy who is as big as you," Babers said. "They're always pushing around smaller people and they really don't get to see people their size until they step on a college university and everybody looks like them.
"We've got a bunch of young guys that are playing a bunch of older guys, and they need to continue to develop. In a year or two, they could be one of the best lines in the ACC because of how much they've played together."
Syracuse allowed nine sacks against Pittsburgh, though not all can be blamed solely on the offensive line.
On Pittsburgh's first sack, Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito lined up in shotgun with tailback Moe Neal directly to his right and tight end Aaron Hackett lined up at H-back to the left. The Panthers blitzed with six rushers — Hackett and Neal both rode their man past the pocket, but Davis, the right guard, was bowled over by linebacker Kylan Johnson who recorded the sack.
Hackett and Neal were also in for additional blocking on Pittsburgh's second sack. DeVito was again in shotgun, but this time the Panthers brought only four rushers. Syracuse's tackles locked up the outside pressure, but Neal didn't pick up the rusher coming through the middle. Hackett tried to come across the formation and help, but it was too late and DeVito was taken down.
"Some of those sacks are on kids just not targeting correctly," Babers said. "You have to have more than one protection. You call Protection A and Protection B, and you've got a kid doing Protection A when they're supposed to do Protection B. It means a guy's running in and no one's blocking him.
"It's all spread out. To put in on one position is always something you've got to be careful of."
Three opponents Syracuse has already played this season — Clemson, N.C. State and Pittsburgh — rank atop the ACC in sacks. The Orange's next opponent, Florida State, is in the bottom half of the conference in that category.
If there's a game to keep Syracuse's quarterbacks clean, this might be it, but Babers isn't taking the Seminoles lightly.
"They are a defense of four- or five-star guys that have played a lot of football against us, or guys that have waited their turn at Florida State to become a starter," Babers said. "We're gonna go down there with some hungry guys and see if we can come back with our first ACC win."