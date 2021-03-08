No. 16 Virginia back again as top seed for ACC Tournament

"We're going in there to win it, so just having this momentum behind is us just great," said senior forward Moses Wright, named ACC player of the year by the league Monday.

ON THE BUBBLE

The league looks positioned for seven NCAA bids, including No. 5 seed Clemson, No. 6 seed UNC and No. 7 seed Louisville. The biggest bubble uncertainty centers on eighth-seeded Syracuse and ninth-seeded N.C. State ahead of their second-round meeting Wednesday.

The Orange (15-8, 9-7) swept two meetings, though the Wolfpack (13-9, 9-8) won five straight to close the schedule.

LONG ROAD

Duke has a record 21 tournament titles yet opens on the day reserved for the lowest seeds.

The Blue Devils (11-11, 9-9) are on a three-game skid entering Tuesday's game against 15th-seeded Boston College. They likely must win out to avoid missing the NCAAs for the first time since 1995.

No team has won five ACC Tournament games in five days.