On the Orange: A season of what-ifs ends with a tough loss

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So many what-ifs.

What if Buddy Boeheim had been called for that flagrant foul against Florida State? And lets take off the orange-colored glasses, the ACC made the right call by suspending Boeheim. He intentionally struck an opponent. It doesn't matter what the Florida State player did, you can't retaliate by slugging him in the gut. The refs blew it by not making the call during the game which left the ACC with no choice. To his credit, Boeheim admitted his mistake and apologized.

What if Jesse Edwards hadn't broken his wrist?

What if Syracuse hadn't blown TWO 18-point leads against Miami and won at least one of its two losses to the Hurricanes?

What if Joe Girard II had been able to inbound the ball with about 18 seconds left against North Carolina?

What if Syracuse had beaten a horrible Georgetown team that ended the season with 21 straight losses?

What if Syracuse had beaten Colgate in the season opener?

What if Syracuse wasn't ranked 307th in defense in NCAA, Division I (out of 350 teams)?

It's easy to get caught up in Thursday's heart-wrenching 88-79 loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. It was a noble effort to see the Orange almost upset Duke without Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse fans will always remember the efforts of Jimmy Boeheim, Girard and Cole Swider. The last game of a season, especially a game like that one, will be the first thing to come to mind.

But it can't be forgotten why Syracuse isn't going to be in the postseason (unless something dramatically changes this weekend) and why Jim Boeheim is going to have the first losing record, 16-17, in his 46-year coaching career at Syracuse.

The Orange were a bad defensive team and if their shooters weren't firing on all cylinders, they weren't going to win many games.

No one expected Syracuse to be at the top of the ACC but this team had enough talent and veterans to be in the running for a NCAA Tournament bid. There were five games that the Orange could have won if a play or two had gone differently (and I've said before there were some wins that could have been losses by the same manner which may balance things out in the end) which would have meant a 21-12 record and most likely a spot in the NCAAs.

We all wanted to see Jim Boeheim coach his sons in the NCAA Tournament. This past season was something Syracuse fans will never see again and even in Division I basketball will a coach have two sons on his team. It's a great story but sadly this one had an unhappy ending.

Who knows, maybe there's a miracle on Sunday and the Orange get a spot in the NIT or CBI if they need teams with a losing record to fill out the field. But if that doesn't happen, Syracuse will move on to next year, Girard will be back, and unless something crazy happens, Jim Boeheim will return for his 47th season. We'll see who else is coming in, whether it's recruits or transfers.

Life and basketball will go on, that's not a what-if.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.