On the Orange: Another tough loss in a long Syracuse basketball season

If there was a single game that epitomized the theme of the 2021-22 Syracuse basketball team's season it may have been Monday night's tough 88-79 overtime loss to North Carolina.

The Orange got off to a fast start, up 9-0 less than two minutes into the game, and shot the ball well, over 50% from the field in regulation. They had the lead with under a minute left and a chance to put a win away against a high-quality opponent on the road.

But a turnover on an inbounds with 15 seconds left gave the Tar Heels possession and North Carolina converted a 3-pointer to take a 73-71 lead with eight seconds remaining. Back came Syracuse as Joe Girard III made the tying basket with a second left to force overtime.

And then just like that, the Tar Heels scored the first eight points in overtime to end any chance the Orange had at an upset. Again, Syracuse's defense cost them. It was one of those games in which Syracuse showed it can hang in with the ACC's top teams for a while but in the end it was a defeat.

For Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, it was a familiar sight, the big win that got away.

"Well we fought hard, but we've won three or four close games and we've lost three or four close games and just that's the way the basketball world is," Boeheim said Monday night. "I think, you know, there's no question my mind, this game, Notre Dame. Virginia Tech are all one-point games or overtime games until the end."

It was another game that Syracuse could have used the inside defense of Jesse Edwards, who is out for the season with a broken wrist. Syracuse was outrebounded 44-30 and on the offensive boards 16-5.

"And if Jesse's here, I think we got a good chance to win all three games (losses to Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and North Carolina), without Jesse, I think it's really hard for us to win those games," Boeheim said. "We're getting beat more and more on the boards now and defensively, we can't stop people inside."

At 15-15 and 9-10 in the ACC, this means barring a miracle run in the ACC Tournament next week, the hard-luck Orange won't be in the NCAA Tournament later this month and could be playing in the NIT or CBI.

"They've battled every game, right down the wire," Boeheim said.

Before the ACC tourney, the Orange finish the regular season tonight at the Carrier Dome against Miami. Of course Syracuse fans remember the team had a chance to beat Miami on Jan. 8 but lost 88-87, a defeat that would start a sad theme for the ACC season.

Still, it's senior night and the Carrier Dome finale for Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider, so emotions will be running high as the Orange try to enter the ACC Tournament with some momentum.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

