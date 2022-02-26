On the Orange: Can Syracuse men's basketball team upset Duke?

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What has to be the most frustrating thing for Syracuse University basketball fans is how close the team has been to winning some games that would make a big difference as the end of the regular season nears.

The Orange are 15-13 and 9-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. There are four games that Syracuse had a good chance of winning, which in the end may mean not making the NCAA Tournament. Of course the Orange have won some games they could have lost so maybe in the end it's a wash.

Losing to Georgetown, which has lost 17 straight games, is a horrible loss. The three straight ACC defeats to Virginia, Miami and Wake Forest by a total of nine points hurts.

Having won six of its last seven games, going into Wednesday's game at Notre Dame, Syracuse had put itself in a spot to maybe position itself for a high seed in the ACC Tournament and an outside chance at a run that could bolster its NCAA chances.

Again uneven play cost the Orange a possible big win in their 79-69 loss at Notre Dame. Syracuse trailed 48-47 with 15:42 left but turned over the ball four times over the next 3:30 leading to a 10-0 Notre Dame run. Syracuse rallied again to get within two, 65-63, with four minutes remaining, but was outscored 14-6 the rest of the way.

After the loss to Notre Dame, Syracuse has no margin for error and has to sweep its last three regular season games, a daunting task against three of the ACC's top teams (Duke, North Carolina, Miami), starting tonight at the Carrier Dome against the Blue Devils.

The hype is this is likely the last time that Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski and Orange coach Jim Boeheim face off but this should be the largest crowd of the season at the Dome, it's going to be on ESPN and a Syracuse win would be huge.

The last time Syracuse played Duke, it was a 89-69 blowout, the Orange's worst loss of the ACC season. Can Syracuse play better and have a chance to upset No. 7 Duke? The Blue Devils have won three of their last five games at the Dome.

The Orange have to rebound better especially on the offensive glass. Syracuse only had three offensive rebounds against Notre Dame and six second-chance points. Frank Anselm is trying his best to replace the injured Jesse Edwards but Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have to also rebound better on the offensive end.

The Orange may be showing signs of having played four games over a week but the big crowd should pump them up. You know Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III want to light it up on the big stage. We'll see if Syracuse can rise to the occasion and pull off the huge upset.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

