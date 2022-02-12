On the Orange: Losing Edwards a tough break for streaking Syracuse

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ouch!

Just when you thought everything was coming up roses for the Syracuse University men's basketball team, the announcement on Thursday that starting center Jesse Edwards will miss the rest of the season with a broken left wrist is tough news for a team that is starting to get on a roll.

Edwards was averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a game. He played one of his best games of the season last Saturday against Louisville, scoring 19 points with eight rebounds.

With Syracuse not being a deep team, losing a starter is a huge blow. Frank Anselm, Bourama Sidibe and Jimmy Boeheim will all get opportunities to step in and replace Edwards. Anselm played 23 minutes in Syracuse's win at Boston College Tuesday night and scored five points with six rebounds.

While the Orange may be able to make up what Edwards did on offense, it's his defense that will be missed the most as the 6-foot, 11-inch was solid under the basket.

Losing Edwards puts a damper on what has been Syracuse's best stretch of basketball this season, a four-game winning streak that has them at 13-11 and 7-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The win at Boston College, Syracuse's seventh straight over the Eagles, was keyed by its defense in the first half. Boston College shot one of 15 from 3-point range. The Eagles finished 37.5% from the field for the game.

One player who has come up big lately is forward Cole Swider as the transfer from Villanova led all scorers with 21 points, including five of eight on 3s and grabbed eight rebounds.

"Early on in the year I was rushing some shots and not as comfortable," Swider said. "I think it's all part of the process and it's a part of coming to a new school in a new system and obviously playing for the same coach, I mean, I haven't played this free in three years. So I came from a program where I was getting 18, 18 minutes a game. Now I'm playing 35, 40 minutes a game."

Syracuse plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg. Like the Orange, the Hokies have won four straight games and are 6-7 in the ACC. Then the Orange get a week-long break, not playing again for a week when they host Boston College at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse doesn't have much margin for error if it's going to get back in the NCAA Tournament conversation. They have to beat opponents with similar or lesser records.

Losing Edwards makes it harder but we'll see if Syracuse can step up.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

