On the Orange: Syracuse could be on the start of a roll

Signs of life?

Maybe.

Going into last weekend, the Syracuse University men's basketball team had a 9-11 record and were 3-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. With a pair of wins over the last week, the Orange may be on the verge of turning their season around.

This two game winning streak has seen Syracuse's offense erupt for 94 points against Wake Forest and 89 versus North Carolina State. Buddy Boeheim came alive with 30 points in the win against the Demon Deacons as the Orange overcame a three-point halftime deficit to outscore Wake Forest 55-30 in the second half.

Against the Wolfpack it was a balanced effort as all five starters scored at least 16 points and Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider each led with 19. Again, Syracuse railed by three at the half and shot the lights out (74% from the field, 78% from 3-point range) in the second half as the Orange made their first 11 shots.

The continued development of Edwards and Swider is huge if the Orange are going to continue their recent success.

Back to .500 at 11-11, a game under, 5-6, in the ACC and a facing schedule that if, and that's a big if, the Orange can continue to put some points on the scoreboard and play some defense, might be able to make a run in February.

Here's who Syracuse faces the rest of the month:

• Louisville

• at Boston College

• at Virginia Tech

• Boston College

• Georgia Tech

• at Notre Dame

• Duke

• at North Carolina

If the Orange can win six of those eight games, it gets them to 17-13 and 11-8 in the ACC. It could also get them back into the NCAA Tourney bubble conversation. The first five of those games (including two against Boston College) are against teams below Syracuse in the ACC standings.

The last three are going to be the toughies, at Notre Dame, home against Duke and at North Carolina. Winning two of three would be incredible, losing all three would basically seal a NIT bid for the Orange.

But first things first, Syracuse has to beat Louisville at the Carrier Dome Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals have had a horrible season, they've lost four straight and are 11-11 and 5-7 in the ACC. Coach Chris Mack parted ways with the team and Mike Pegues is the interim coach.

The Orange aren't taking anyone lightly, they know they're walking a fine line between winning and losing.

"I think we've been fighting this whole year," said Syracuse's Jimmy Boeheim. "I don't think you can really point to effort as an issue with this team and I'm really proud of that. We've been just fighting all year and we're going to continue to do that for ourselves, for our coaches, for the fans. Coming off these two wins, we're feeling good, feeling confident, kind of getting that swagger back a little but at the same time we know that we're still just 11-11 and we have a lot of work to do. We're not going to be content or anything like that by any means, we're going to work hard in practice and try to get another one against Louisville."

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

