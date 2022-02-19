On the Orange: Syracuse men's basketball team looks to resume winning ways vs. BC

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes a little break can be a big help in trying to forget a bad performance. The Syracuse University men's basketball team will go a full week between games and at this latter point of the season, and the rest can't be a bad thing.

The Orange will host Boston College at the Carrier Dome at noon Saturday, just 11 days after beating the Eagles on their home court 73-64. At 13-12 overall and 7-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Syracuse has no margin for error if it's going to make the NCAA Tournament. The best and possibly only way for Syracuse to qualify is to win the ACC Tournament next month and finishing as high as possible in the ACC standings could be a factor.

Right now Syracuse is eighth with six regular season games remaining with four of them over the next week. After playing Boston College, Syracuse hosts last-place Georgia Tech on Monday night. Then it's off to South Bend, Indiana to play Notre Dame on Wednesday and back to the Carrier Dome next Saturday against Duke.

If the Orange can win the first two games, it sets them up at 9-7 with the last two games against teams Syracuse is looking up at in the standings. If Syracuse could either beat Notre Dame or Duke, they would be 10-8 going into the final two regular season games against North Carolina and Miami. It's a heck of a task, no doubt.

Wins there could mean a No. 6 ACC tourney seed which means a first-round bye and a potential match-up against the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinals. There's a lot of things that can happen between now and then but it's something to keep on the radar.

That's what makes last Saturday's loss to Virginia Tech so painful, a loss where Syracuse couldn't even crack the 60-point mark as the Orange's defense was solid enough to get a win. The loss of Jesse Edwards was felt as Syracuse's inside players didn't score enough and the 3-point shooting wasn't great, finishing 10-of-27.

"We got some good looks pretty good looks from the 3-point line and you have to make them," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "We have to make those. Our offense, it let us down. I thought offensively, you know, we could limit them a little bit offensively and we did. But we weren't able to capitalize on the offensive end."

Frank Anselm, who is replacing Edwards, did make his presence felt on the glass as he pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds.

"It shows him what he can do, you know, I can do that," Boeheim said. "He didn't know that until that game, he might have hoped that but he didn't know that. Now he knows that, there's no replacing Jesse. Jesse's offense was just really, really good. He was really coming into his own and he's was the best shot blocker on the team. So we don't have that. But we're going to try to make up for it with everybody else."

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

