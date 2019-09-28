SYRACUSE — Football is a hard-hitting game, but so much of the physical contact that fans have fallen in love with over the last century is being legislated out of the game.
That's not necessarily a bad thing. Considering what we now know about the relation between repeated head trauma — an unfortunate risk that comes with any contact sport — and long-term brain health, it'd be wrong to fault any organization for implementing rules that prohibit unnecessary hits above the shoulders.
But what happens when the hard, clean hits are banned too?
That's the conundrum that the NCAA, NFL, Pop Warner, high school, etc. face when it comes to illegal tackles.
There were two instances of targeting called in Syracuse's lopsided win over Holy Cross Saturday at the Carrier Dome. The first came midway through the second quarter when Orange defensive lineman Tyrell Richards delivered a vicious blow to unsuspecting Crusaders quarterback Connor Degenhardt.
The other came on the final play of the game, with about 20 seconds left, when Syracuse's Drew Tuazama had a free run at Holy Cross' third-string quarterback Matt Consindine. Tuazama blitzed off the left side and was unblocked, leaving Consindine exposed for a brutal hit that could probably be heard in the Carnegie Library.
While the end result from each hit was the same — a 15-yard penalty for a personal foul and an ejection — how the officials arrived at each was different.
In real time (and continuous replay, depending on your perspective), Richards' hit appeared hard but clean. There was no blatant contact with Degenhardt's helmet, though his head did snap back due to the ferocity of the collision. Richards did err by lowering the crown of his helmet to deliver the blow, which mostly caught Degenhardt on the left shoulder.
There was no flag initially, but officials reviewed the play and reversed course, and that meant Richards faced ejection.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuazama's hit was more clear cut. Officials only needed about five seconds to review that play and send Tuazama to the showers.
Twenty years ago, both hits are followed by massive cheers, not penalties. But this is a different age, whether Syracuse coach Dino Babers likes it or not. During his halftime interview that appeared on the Carrier Dome's giant video board, Babers, with a frustrated look on his face, declined to comment about the targeting call, and instead presented the question to fans in attendance. "What did you all think about the call on Tyrell?" Babers asked. The home crowd naturally answered with a roar of boos.
"The referees gotta make a call. I guess they went all the way back to North Carolina and they said it was targeting based on the rule," Babers said in his postgame press conference. "I've seen hits like that on Thanksgiving Day in the backyard with brothers versus brothers, and nobody had to go tell mom and dad you got hit that hard.
"I thought it was below the neck and above the knee, but if they say it's targeting, it's targeting."
With dangerous hits, even ones that are borderline like Richards', officials should always err on the side of caution. In this instance the NCAA has it right, as alternative is featured in the NFL on almost a weekly basis. Take Thursday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Early in the first quarter, Packers running back Jamaal Williams was wrapped up by an Eagles defender; even though Williams didn't go to the ground, the play was essentially dead, but that didn't stop Derek Barnett from running in at full speed to deliver a head-to-head blow to Williams.
Williams dropped to the ground and didn't move. He had to be removed from the field via stretcher and spent the rest of his night in a Green Bay hospital.
Barnett's hit received a 15-yard penalty, but no ejection. He'll likely receive a fine this week, an ineffective slap on the wrists. At what point does the NFL, like the NCAA, start ejecting players?
Football players are like gladiators, but unlike those ancient Roman warriors, the goal should be that everyone make it to the next play OK instead of leaving on a stretcher. If that means an early exit following a borderline hit, so be it.