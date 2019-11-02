SYRACUSE — Bye-bye bowl game.
Oh sure, technically the Syracuse football team could win its last three games to become bowl eligible.
But really, there’s no way the Orange are going to win their last three. Not after this horrible 58-27 rout at the hands of Boston College at the Dome on Saturday afternoon.
Syracuse has now lost four straight games and still hasn’t won an ACC game in five tries. All three of the Orange’s wins have come against FCS teams (Liberty, Western Michigan, Holy Cross).
A season that started with promise, coming off a 10-3 record in 2018, has completely gone awry.
“Obviously we’re extremely disappointed about the outcome of the game,” Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said. “I think the young men did play hard. Obviously the score did not indicate that, but in that locker room we got a bunch of guys that are hurting along with a bunch of coaches and a bunch of other people that members of the family.”
The numbers were ugly. The Eagles ran all over the Orange’s defense. Boston College had 336 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 496. For the game, the Eagles’ AJ Dillon rushed for 245 yards and David Bailey added 184.
The big bruising backs wore down the Syracuse defense.
“You can only keep your guys out there (so long),” Babers said about his defensive line. “To put a tired guy out there … it’s not smart.”
The Orange have to had been thrilled that the Eagles were forced to start walk-on quarterback Dennis Grosel. But Grosel played like he was going to be offered a scholarship after the game. His play-action was effective and he finished with a tidy 8 of 10 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
“Those play-action passes break your back,” Babers said.
Boston College turned a 17-10 deficit after the first quarter into a 44-20 halftime lead. The Eagles had four scoring plays that were at least 50 yards or longer. The big plays deflated the Dome crowd and you weren’t sure if the fans leaving their seats at halftime were going for a Dome Dog or the parking lots.
“It's tough going in with a halftime score like that,” Babers said, “and I just wanted to make sure that they came out and played with the same energy and the same toughness and I thought they did that but the score doesn't indicate that and then there came a point in the game where the game was over you needed to get some guys out because you still have three more games to play.”
Going into the bye week, this is the kind of loss that will linger. Babers will try to find some positives to keep his team going for the last three games of the season.
“We've got to find something to hang our hat on,” Babers said. “We’ve got to get into this break and we got to dig deep and find something out about ourselves and hopefully bring something to the surface that we will be proud of the next time.”
But you have to wonder how much Babers can do to remedy the situation. Syracuse’s defense can’t be fixed that quickly.
“I have to take more time I have to reflect longer,” Babers said. “I really do if you want an honest answer I just don't want to just shoot something off like that. You know, there's things that are happening that obviously did not happen in our favor. There's injuries, but everyone has injuries. There's a lot of bad breaks that you could talk about, but they're just bad breaks and nobody really wants to hear them, so we're a 3-6 football team with three to play and we need to find a way to win the next one.”
Right now, any one would do.