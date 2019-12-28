SYRACUSE — Well, it was a win, but considering the Syracuse men’s basketball team needed a confidence boost in its last non-conference game before ACC play starts next weekend, you’d have to say this wasn’t the kind of performance you expected.
Give Greg Paulus and his scrappy Niagara Purple Eagles some credit, they played hard the entire way and were only outscored by a single point, 30-29 in the second half.
In the end, Syracuse won 71-57 Saturday night at the Carrier Dome, but that second half wasn’t pretty. The Orange could only manage eight field goals and had a stretch of 11 minutes in the second half with one score.
That’s not what coach Jim Boeheim was looking for.
“We had a really good rhythm in the beginning,” Boeheim said. “We got out of rhythm, two guys going in shouldn’t change the rhythm but it did and it completely turned the game. We never got back into it. We were ahead but they couldn’t convert enough to get back in it.”
The Orange shot 8 of 21 from the field (38%) in the second half, disappointing after they shot 16 of 33 (48%) from the field in the first.
Syracuse looked like it was going to hang a 100 on Niagara at the start, leading 10-0 barely three minutes in and 20-4 with 13:50 left in the half. Buddy Boeheim had a pair of 3-pointers and the Dome crowd was pretty lively.
Maybe the Syracuse alumnus who came back to play piano during time outs had something to do with it? Whatever it was, the Orange offense was playing like a finely-tuned piano.
You have free articles remaining.
Then came some bad notes. Niagara got its offense going and went on a 12-6 run to cut the deficit to 10 with seven minutes left in the half.
From there, it looked like Syracuse’s offense was stuck in neutral. Niagara outscored the Orange 20-19 the rest of the way to trail by 13, 41-28 at intermission.
“I don’t think it’s whether you’re scoring, we didn’t get back on defense,” Boeheim said. “But sometimes when you get an easy lead, an early lead, sometime it takes away from what you should be doing.”
For the first two months of the season, Syracuse has struggled with seven of its eight wins against teams from non-major conferences. Bad losses to Virginia, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Iowa and Georgetown (all by double-digits) show this young team doesn’t have a lot of depth and has a lot of growing up to do.
“Everything we’ve done is good, even the Georgetown loss,” Boeheim said. “I thought we played really well there offensively. Defensively, we’re still not there. We’ve still got work to do there.”
With Notre Dame coming up this Saturday and the rest of the ACC schedule on the horizon, the Orange need some consistency on offense. Whether that’s a single player like Elijah Hughes, who led with 19 points against Niagara, or Buddy Boeheim (15 points) or touted freshman Joe Girard III (10 points), if Syracuse can’t be consistent on offense, it’s going to be a long ACC season.
“We’ve got five days of practice which I think will help us, try to get some of these guys better,” Jim Boeheim said. “We need to grow as a team, it’s going to be a day-to-day thing but we’ve got to get better. We’re not good enough right now, we’ve got to get better.”