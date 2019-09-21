SYRACUSE — The Syracuse defense has been a punching bag over the last two weeks, allowing Maryland and Clemson to score 104 points, but after a third quarter in which Western Michigan scored 20 points to get back in it Saturday, the Orange finally said enough was enough.
Fifteen minutes later, there was a big ol’ goose egg on the scoreboard as the Syracuse defense made some big stops to help their offense put away a much needed 52-33 win at the Dome.
“We talk about finishing all the time. Good football teams talk about stuff like that,” Orange head coach Dino Babers said. “It’s like a boxing match where two guys are in there and they’re building up a sweat and they’re hitting each other and taking shots like a good Rocky I or Rocky II-type movie. And then it comes time to get out of it, because it’s starting to get dangerous, and you don’t want that opponent to hang around, because if they hang around, anything can happen.”
Sure it wasn’t pretty, like a heavyweight fight, the stat sheet was not for the faint of heart. SU allowed 557 yards, with Broncos running back LeVante Bellamy gaining 169 yards on just 15 carries, an 11-yard average.
At the beginning, it looked like it was going to be a little easier. The Broncos came out throwing and went deep on a 43-yard pass to D’Wayne Eskridge, but he was injured on the play, and the resulting lack of deep threat helped Syracuse. The Orange held on fourth-and-1 at their own 14. Then the big-play offense opened up and it was 21-0. The Broncos struck on a Bellamy 47-yard scoring run and a Jon Wassink 2-yard scoring pass to Giovanni Ricci as the Orange led 24-13 at the half.
The Broncos came out and crossed midfield but had to punt. Syracuse scored again and again it looked like the rout was on. But Western Michigan matched the Orange with some big plays of their own and forced a Moe Neal fumble to set up another score to make it 38-33.
Syracuse looked like they were reliving the Maryland and Clemson nightmares but woke up in time to put it away.
The defense came up with the big stops. On third-and-1 at the Broncos 41 with 11 minutes left, Kendall Coleman and Chris Frederick stopped WMU QB Jon Wassink for no gain. The Broncos went for broke on fourth-and-1, and this time running back Davon Tucker was stuffed for no gain by Ken Ruff and Evan Foster.
“We treat fourth-down stops like a turnover,” Babers said. “So when you’re doing the stats, that’s five turnovers. So that was a big deal, and that was a running football team. I thought that one stop was unbelievable. For us to come back and still stop them at that series was really a big part of the game.”
The Orange took over on downs and Moe Neal gashed his way for 21 yards to set SU up inside the WMU 10. QB Tommy DeVito threw his fourth touchdown pass of the day, to tight end Aaron Hackett, to basically ice it at 45-33.
The Broncos would get as close as the Orange 28 on their next drive but again the defense held as Wassink, under a ferocious pass rush, threw four straight incompletions. After that, what was left of the Dome crowd started heading for the exits.
Babers’ defense showed they could come up with the drive extinguishing plays when they were needed.
“You have to find a way to put the fire out,” Babers said. “That’s a good football team, and they had a lot of fight.”