Remember the old saying during a losing Syracuse football season was when does basketball start? It's not so funny now as the Orange men's basketball team is off to a 4-4 start, it's worst in half a century (no Jim Boeheim was not the coach).
The 68-52 loss to Iowa on Tuesday night showed a national TV audience the Orange's offensive struggles. Syracuse's offense is having a hard time against quality opponents like Virginia, Oklahoma State, Penn State (a reach, I know) and Iowa (sorry Bucknell, you let SU score 97). I've heard some fans on social media say this is the worst team of the Boeheim era. It's still too early to make that statement but yeah, this isn't the kind of start Syracuse fans are used to and to be honest, maybe some misfortune might actually help fans understand how fortunate they've been following a team that basically averages 20 wins a season.
There are very few teams that can sustain a high level of excellence over a few years much less decades. You think about programs like Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and North Carolina that are Final Four contenders almost every year. Remember when UCLA was a powerhouse? Indiana? UNLV? Arkansas? UConn?
Boeheim has coached the Orange to a pair of Final Fours this decade and at least one over the last four. In his 42 years at Syracuse, Boeheim has won at least 20 games in 38 of them and his worst season was 16-13 in 1981-82.
Now all of that past success doesn't excuse what's happening so far this season. It's mentioned to put things in perspective. How this team plays in early December and how it does in late February may be a 180-degree difference. You don't know how long it can take a team to develop, especially one whose starting five is mostly sophomores and freshmen. Entering Tuesday night's game Syracuse ranked 205th in all of Division I in scoring (71.1 points per game) and 265th in rebound margin (-2.3).
You would hope those numbers would improve as a young team gains more experience. But if Syracuse continues to struggle into the ACC part of the season, Orange fans should have a little patience with the understanding that this season's adversity should pay off next season.
Speaking of next season, that's what Syracuse football fans can start looking forward to as coach Dino Babers hits the recruiting trail and ponders changes to his coaching staff and other personnel.
The Orange took a step back from 2018's 10-3 finish which resulted in dwindling fan interest as the season limped to the end. The finale against Wake Forest was as entertaining a football game as I've seen all year with a fun back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw the Demon Deacons kick a OT-forcing field goal on the final play of regulation.
You'd think Syracuse fans would be excited to see their team try to end the season with a win in overtime but incredibly I saw quite a few people leaving. Look, the game was over three hours old before it went to OT, maybe some of these fans had dinner reservations or other plans? But if they didn't have a legitimate reason, why in the heck would you leave? These people were sitting in the lower level at midfield, where tickets can't be cheap. I heard one fan yelling at them, asking why they were leaving?
The guy was right. Why would you pay good money and leave when the game was going to OT? Trying to beat the traffic? Lame excuse. Too bad they missed the play of the season about 10 minutes later when Trill Williams wrenched the ball away and sprinted 94 yards for a thrilling TD to seal an Orange win.
But hey, you beat the traffic.