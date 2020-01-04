SYRACUSE — No doubt this was a tough loss, but the Syracuse men’s basketball team showed some encouraging signs as ACC play cranks into high gear this month.
The Orange lost 88-87 to Notre Dame at the Carrier Dome Saturday afternoon in an entertaining contest that went back and forth and wasn’t decided until the final seconds. Syracuse dropped to 8-6 overall and 1-2 in the ACC but if the Orange continue to play at this level, this young team is going to be competitive the rest of the season.
First, Syracuse tied a school record with 15 3-pointers. Buddy Boeheim made seven of 12, Joe Girard III made four of nine, Elijah Hughes made three of nine and Quincy Guerrier made one. If the Orange (who made 15 of 31) can get hot from outside, they can stay with just about anyone.
At different parts of the game, someone stepped up to pick up the offense. Five Orange players finished in double figures, with Boeheim leading with 23.
“We played great offense and made some big shots,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “We just couldn’t get any stops at the end. We played as well offensively as we can but we have to get stops to win and we didn’t do that.”
In the first half, the Orange overcame a nine-point deficit as Hughes took over and scored 10 straight points. He finished with 19.
Marek Dolezaj showed off his strength, muscling his way to the basket and at times kicking the ball out to the perimeter. Dolezaj finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
In the second half, Boeheim made four of seven from 3-point range. He made back-to-back 3s to give Syracuse a 54-53 lead with 12:41 left. His seven 3s tied a career high (last month against Georgetown).
You have free articles remaining.
Girard entered the game averaging 11.3 points per game and he scored just five points in the first half. The touted freshman erupted for 15 points in the second half, scoring 10 straight in just two minutes.
“It definitely would have been the most fun game I played in if we won that,” Girard said, “but it’s still up there.”
But ultimately, the two things Syracuse needs to improve upon the most cost them a win, defense and rebounding. The Irish came into yesterday’s game shooting 42% from the field and 33% on 3-pointers and finished against Syracuse at 45% and 48% on 3-pointers, making 15 like the Orange.
“They have 15 3s too, so that obviously didn’t help,” Buddy Boeheim said.
The Orange outrebounded the Irish 21-13 in the first half but ended up losing the rebound battle 39-36 (26-15 in the second half).
But despite the negatives, Syracuse showed that despite its tough start that it’s not going to be a pushover on the ACC.
“Little plays down the stretch, our offense was making plays,” Buddy Boeheim said. “You can’t let them shoot like that. That’s a really good offensive team, that’s one of the better teams we’ll see on offense, but just making adjustments, every team is different, so just learning from that and really working on the defensive end.”
The loss on Saturday may be looked at as a point in the season where the Orange learned what they’re capable of.