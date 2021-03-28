Sweet, not Elite: Syracuse eliminated from NCAA tournament by Houston

Boeheim managed just one first-half basket and finished with 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting, including 1 for 9 from 3-point range.

"He just jammed me coming off screens, jammed handoffs," Boeheim said. "Whatever it was, he was great. I got some looks I've got to make, and I put that on myself, but I mean he's a really good defender and they're a great defensive team."

The Orange couldn't muster much of anything else, either. Syracuse's Joseph Girard III (12 points) was the only other player to reach double figures.

"It's the best defense that that we've seen this year and they deserved to win," Jim Boeheim said.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange had beaten two higher-seeded opponents to reach the second weekend, first against sixth-seeded and 2019 NCAA finalist Texas Tech. Then came a second-round win against third-seeded West Virginia and 900-win coach Bob Huggins. Syracuse had shot at least 52% in each game while making 29 3-pointers — but there would be no repeat of that unexpected 2016 Final Four run thanks to Houston's defense.