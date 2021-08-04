Sykes leads Boeheim's Army to first The Basketball Tournament title

Keifer Sykes drained a pull-up shot from behind the 3-point arc to give Boeheim's Army The Basketball Tournament championship and the $1 million, winner-take-all prize on Tuesday night.

Sykes scored a game-high 21 points, including the game-winner in the Elam Ending, to lift Boeheim's Army to a 69-67 victory over Team-23 in the TBT final at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Boeheim's Army — the team founded by SU alumni that added four non-Orange players for this year, Sykes among them — won its first TBT title in seven attempts.

The inspiration for their team moniker, Hall of Fame SU coach Jim Boeheim, was watching from the sidelines with his family and embraced team captain and emotional leader, former SU star guard Eric Devendorf, during the celebration after the victory.

Sykes opened the Elam Ending by drawing a foul and connecting on three free throws, and D.J. Kennedy scored on a put-back before Sykes eventually finished the victory with his deep pull-up off the dribble.

His shot ended an intense and often-times chippy clash that ended with 13 lead changes and seven ties. Neither team led by more than six points throughout.