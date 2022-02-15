 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Syracuse alum donates $5 million in Floyd Little's honor

  • Updated
Little

Floyd Little

 Syracuse University Athletics

SYRACUSE — A Syracuse University graduate who watched former Orange All-American Floyd Little star on the football field has pledged $5 million to the athletic department's fundraising campaign.

Howard Phanstiel, a retired health care executive, and wife Louise are donating the money as a tribute to Little, who died of cancer on New Year's Day 2021 at age 78. Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse in the 1960s and went on to star for the NFL's Denver Broncos. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

"Floyd always demonstrated the work ethic and the commitment required to achieve goals," Howard Phanstiel said in a statement. "He was a great teammate, understanding the importance of everyone on the team. He was truly inspiring. Winning is about fulfilling a mission and giving back to community. No one exemplified this more than Floyd Little."

The donation will go to the Forever Orange campaign that was announced recently with a goal of raising $150 million to upgrade the athletics complex.

In recognition of the donation, an atrium entryway will be named in honor of Little.

