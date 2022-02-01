Syracuse announces 2022 football schedule; home games dominate early slate

Syracuse football announced its 2022 schedule on Monday, with seven home games on the docket.

The Orange will open the season Sept. 3 at home against Louisville, starting a stretch that includes five home games in seven weeks.

That includes a bye week on Oct. 8, the Orange's earliest open week in seven years.

Following the bye, Syracuse faces arguably its most difficult portion of the schedule.

In the ensuing four weeks, the Orange host NC State, travel to Clemson, are home against Notre Dame and travel to Pittsburgh.

NC State finished the 2021 season ranked No. 20 in the Accociated Press' Top 25 poll. The Wolfpack finished 9-3.

When the Orange travel to Death Valley to face the Tigers, they'll face a team that currently owns the nation's longest active home winning streak at 34 games.

The Fighting Irish will make their first trip to central New York since 2003. Notre Dame had the best 2021 AP ranking, No. 8, of any of Syracuse's upcoming opponents.

Pittsburgh is the Orange's most frequent opponent in the programs' long history with 78 meetings between the teams. The Panthers are the defending ACC champions and earned a trip to the Orange Bowl last year.

SU hopes to rebound after a rollercoaster 5-7 season in which the Orange finished one victory shy of bowl eligibility.

Head coach Dino Babers will return for his seventh season with the Orange, and will do so with a pair of new coordinators. Robert Anae is the Orange's new offensive coordinator replacing Sterlin Gilbert, while Bog Ligashesky will take on special teams.

2022 football schedule Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Louisville Saturday, Sept. 10 at UConn Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Purdue Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Virginia Saturday, Oct 1 vs. Wagner BYE Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. NC State Saturday, Oct. 22 at Clemson Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 5 at Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Florida State Saturday, Nov. 19 at Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 26 at Boston College (non-conference games in italics)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0