Syracuse University athletics announced that former basketball player John Wallace will have his No. 44 retired on Saturday, Feb. 29 when the Orange host ACC rival North Carolina.
Wallace will join a group of 14 former Syracuse players, including Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Coleman, Pearl Washington and others, to have his number retired.
"John Wallace is one of the great all-around players in Syracuse history," Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a press release. "John deserves to be recognized among the greatest players in our storied history."
Wallace played four seasons for Syracuse from 1992 to 1996, leading the Orange to NCAA tournament appearances in three of his four years with the program. In 1996, Wallace averaged 22.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and helped Syracuse advanced to the NCAA Championship game, where the Orange lost to Kentucky. He was named first-team All-Big East and second-team All-American for his efforts.
Wallace currently sits third all-time in program history in scoring and rebounding, and is ninth all-time in blocked shots.
"John was one of the most important recruits we signed during my time as head coach," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "He was a high-profile player from the Rochester area who had a great impact on our program. He is very deserving of this honor. John's jersey definitely fits with the others we have retired."
Wallace was selected 18th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, and he played seven seasons in the NBA for five different teams. His best season came in 1997-98 with the Toronto Raptors, when Wallace averaged 14 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Prior to his Syracuse career, Wallace attended high school at Greece Athena in Rochester, where he led the Trojans to the 1992 New York State Class A championship. He was named Mr. Basketball in New York and was the most valuable player in the state tournament.