 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Syracuse beats Richmond to open Empire Classic in Brooklyn

  • Updated
  • 0
Richmond Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse's Judah Mintz takes on Richmond's Andre Gustavson during the Empire Classic in Brooklyn on Monday. 

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Joseph Girard III scored a career high 31 points and Syracuse needed overtime to get past Richmond, 74-71 Monday night to advance to the championship game of the Empire Classic.

The Orange will play Tuesday night against the winner of the St. John's-Temple game.

Isaiah Bigelow hit a 3-pointer with 5:56 left in regulation to give Richmond a 62-57 lead, but it was the Spiders' last field goal in regulation, adding only a free throw by Tyler Burton with 52 seconds left to tie the game at 63. Richmond turned the ball over with five seconds left without getting off a shot and Syracuse got the ball under the basket but could not beat the buzzer with a layup.

Chris Bell and Judah Mintz hit jumpers a minute apart in overtime to give Syracuse a 72-68 lead with 1:03 left and Girard added two free throws with six seconds left before Jason Nelson hit a 3 for Richmond to set the final margin.

People are also reading…

Girard hit 12 of 24 from the field, including 4 of 11 from distance, to lead the Orange (3-1). Mintz added 16 points with four assists and three steals and Jesse Edwards contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots.

Bigelow hit 3 of 9 from beyond the arc and led Richmond (2-3) with 17 points. Nelson added 14 points and six assists, Tyler Burton had 13 points and 15 assists and Jason Roche came off the bench to hit 4 of 8 from distance to add 12 points.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim's press conference following the Orange's 74-71 OT win vs. Richmond in the Empire Classic at Barclays Center.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse

Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse

Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest’s 45-35 win over Syracuse. Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak. After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris’ 36-yard return for a touchdown with an interception. Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) has lost five games in a row since a torrid start that put the Orange in the national rankings. Sean Tucker ran for two touchdowns and 106 yards on 16 carries and LeQuint Allen threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 12 NFL picks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News