 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Syracuse faces tough test vs No. 6 Nova

Lafayette Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim drives against Lafayette's Chris Rubayo as Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim moves out of the way during a game Nov. 9 in Syracuse. 

 Dennis Nett, The Post-Standard via AP

No. 6 Villanova (6-2) vs. Syracuse (5-3)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Syracuse. Syracuse has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Villanova remains No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Penn and Saint Joseph's last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have combined to score 57 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 60 percent of all Orange scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GILLESPIE: Collin Gillespie has connected on 46.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 23 over his last three games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Orange have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Syracuse has 43 assists on 78 field goals (55.1 percent) across its past three outings while Villanova has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

People are also reading…

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova as a team has made 11.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News