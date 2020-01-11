{{featured_button_text}}
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers, center, looks at the scoreboard during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Boston College won 58-27. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

 Nick Lisi, Associated Press

Zach Arnett is Syracuse football’s new defensive coordinator, according to a press release. Head coach Dino Babers announced the hiring on Saturday.

Arnett most recently served as defensive coordinator and linebackers quote at San Diego State for the last two seasons. In 2019, San Diego State finished top 10 in the entire nation in several defensive categories, including scoring defense, interceptions, first downs allowed, and total defense.

“Zach is a very talented coach,” Babers said in the press release. "He learned under a great defensive mind in Rocky Long at San Diego State and excelled when he got the opportunity to run the defense there. His qualities, both as a person and as a professional, are an excellent fit for our program.”

Arnett takes over the Orange defense after previous coordinator Brian Ward was fired following a November loss to Boston College in which Syracuse allowed 58 points and 691 yards. Ward had been the team’s defensive coordinator since 2016.

