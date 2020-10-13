Syracuse grappling with injuries as it slides in the ACC

SYRACUSE — Syracuse is struggling in this most difficult of seasons as injuries pile up and inexperienced players fill lineup holes where needed.

Orange coach Dino Babers now is faced with the prospect of finishing the season without two of his most important players — defensive standout Andre Cisco is already out for the remainder and starting quarterback Tommy DeVito could join him.

Cisco, a preseason, first-team AP All-American safety from Long Island who entered the season with 12 interceptions, most in the Bowl Subdivision, suffered a lower body injury in pregame warmups before a win over Georgia Tech just over two weeks ago and is out for the season. DeVito, a redshirt junior from New Jersey, suffered an injury to his left leg when sacked in the fourth quarter — for the fifth time in a 38-24 home loss to previously winless Duke on Saturday — and had to be helped from the field by two staff members. He finished the game watching from the sideline with a boot on the injured leg and leaning on crutches.

Not a good omen.

"Football's physical, and that's the part that makes it different from other sports. It's the part that you embrace," Babers said Monday. "We understand that people are going to get hurt and that next guys have to step up. It's what makes the game unique. We accept that part of it."

