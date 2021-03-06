Syracuse happy for break before ACC Tournament

Richmond also had four steals and 10 assists against the Tar Heels, the most by a Syracuse freshman since Kaleb Joseph also had 10 in an overtime loss at Villanova in December 2014. Guerrier played 32 minutes against Clemson and finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Syracuse's survival Monday night in a tight home game against North Carolina bucked a trend. The Orange were outrebounded by a wide margin — 53-33 overall, 26-13 on the offensive glass — and still managed to win. Nine blocks, 20 forced turnovers and 28 points scored off UNC miscues that included 15 Syracuse steals helped spell the difference against a team that had won all but one of the previous 11 games against the Orange.

The two wins gave a glimpse of the role 6-foot-11 Jesse Edwards likely will play going forward. Against North Carolina, the slender sophomore center played a season-high 24 minutes and was an important factor, also finishing with season highs in rebounds (8) and steals (4) before fouling out. Against Clemson, which went with a smaller lineup, Edwards played just three minutes.

"Jesse's going to get there," Boeheim said. "He's going to help us down the road."