Syracuse meets Liberty for 3rd straight year; payback time?

Last year after Liberty beat Syracuse in the Carrier Dome with no fans to witness it, the Flames decided to savor their first-ever win over an Atlantic Coast Conference foe by going back on the field afterward and snapping a few photos.

The teams meet for the third straight season on Friday night and fans will be back in the Dome. It represents a payback opportunity for the Orange (2-1), who already have doubled their win total from last season.

"I'm sure they're not happy that we were able to beat them at their place last year," Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. "So I'm quite sure that we'll get their best attention."

The Flames (3-0) finished 10-1 last season, were ranked No. 17 in the final AP poll and have been on the cusp of breaking into the AP Top 25 again this year, extra incentive perhaps for the home team.

"They'll be playing in front of their friends. Everybody that's playing a Saturday night game gets to watch," Orange coach Dino Babers said. "It's a fabulous opportunity to get our program in the limelight."

Syracuse went into that 38-21 loss to the Flames last year with at least a dozen key contributors out with injuries and trailed by just seven points at halftime before folding. The Orange have a few injuries this time around, but they're manageable.