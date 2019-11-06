{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse's Jalen Carey, left, dribbles past Virginia's Kihei Clark, Wednesday in Syracuse. 

 Nick Lisi, Associated Press

In its season opener, Syracuse men's basketball fell to defending national champion Virginia, 48-34, Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange entered the game unranked in the national poll, while the Cavaliers sit at No. 11.

Syracuse shot 13-for-55 from the field for 23.6%, while hitting only 5-of-29 3s for 17.2%. Virginia went 20-for-49 and also outrebounded the Orange 47-28.

Forward Elijah Hughes was the only Syracuse scorer to reach double figures, finishing 4-for-14 for 14 points. Marek Dolezaj had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with four points. Freshman Joe Girard III, a 2019 graduate of Glens Falls High School who is also the leading scorer in New York state high school basketball history, made his Syracuse debut, hitting one 3-pointer on six shots.

Syracuse trailed 25-19 at the half, but Virginia built its lead to as many as 15 with 8:35 to go, and a late surge from the Orange didn't stop the Cavaliers from picking up the win.

Syracuse (0-1) hosts Colgate next Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

