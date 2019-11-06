In its season opener, Syracuse men's basketball fell to defending national champion Virginia, 48-34, Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange entered the game unranked in the national poll, while the Cavaliers sit at No. 11.
Syracuse shot 13-for-55 from the field for 23.6%, while hitting only 5-of-29 3s for 17.2%. Virginia went 20-for-49 and also outrebounded the Orange 47-28.
Forward Elijah Hughes was the only Syracuse scorer to reach double figures, finishing 4-for-14 for 14 points. Marek Dolezaj had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with four points. Freshman Joe Girard III, a 2019 graduate of Glens Falls High School who is also the leading scorer in New York state high school basketball history, made his Syracuse debut, hitting one 3-pointer on six shots.
Syracuse trailed 25-19 at the half, but Virginia built its lead to as many as 15 with 8:35 to go, and a late surge from the Orange didn't stop the Cavaliers from picking up the win.
Syracuse (0-1) hosts Colgate next Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.