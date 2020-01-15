Syracuse men's basketball stymies Boston College

SYRACUSE — Buddy Boeheim scored 22 points, Marek Dolezaj had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, the Syracuse defense held Boston College to 33 percent from the field and the Orange routed the Eagles 76-50 Wednesday.

Syracuse (10-7, 3-3 ACC), which won its first conference home game after three straight losses at the Carrier Dome, went on a 29-8 run over the final 10 minutes of the first half to take control of the game.

Boeheim scored 15 of his points in the first half, outscoring the entire BC team. Syracuse, not normally a running team, scored 24 fast-break points in the game.

Elijah Hughes had 19 points and five assists for the Orange. Joe Girard chipped in with 12.

The Eagles (9-8, 3-3 ACC), was just 5 of 27 from the field in the first half and 0 for 14 from beyond the arc. BC, who shoots just 30% from 3-point range, missed its first 18 3s until Julian Rishwain connected from long range with 13:43 remaining in the game.

BC was 20 of 61 for the game and 6-for-30 from 3.

C.J. Felder and Jairus Hamilton each scored nine for the Eagles. Felder had nine rebounds.

