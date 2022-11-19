Syracuse men's basketball blasts Northeastern, Boeheim captures 1,000th official win

After suffering its first loss of the season earlier this week, Syracuse men's basketball responded with a dominant 76-48 victory over Northeastern on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

With the win, coach Jim Boeheim captures his 1,000th that's officially recognized by the NCAA. Boeheim's unrecognized total is 1,101, but many were stripped by the NCAA due to various sanctions.

Boeheim trails only former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on the all-time victories list.

Guard Joe Girard led all Orange scorers with 21 points, including 15 from distance. He was supplemented by a 19-point, seven-rebound outing from center Jesse Edwards.

Freshman guard Judah Mintz added 18 points.

Syracuse never trailed, opening the game with a 9-0 run that included five early points from Girard. Boosted by seven 3-pointers in the first half, Northeastern managed to trim the Orange's lead to three at various points in the opening frame.

The Huskies were unable to seize control, however. Syracuse strung together a 21-6 run in the second game, effectively putting the game out of reach.

"Maliq (Brown) came in, was really good on defense, was active and did a really good job for us," Boeheim said. "Our guards were really good and Jesse Edwards was really good inside. We still have a lot of room for improvement."

The win was an essential bounceback for the Orange after dropping a contest to Colgate by double digits on Tuesday, marking the second straight year SU fell to its Patriot League foes.

The Red Raiders knocked down 19 3-pointers — a Dome record — in defeating Syracuse. While the Orange's 3-point defensive struggles extended through the first half against Northeastern, the Huskies were held to 1-of-13 in the second half as SU was able to pull away.

Syracuse returns to action on Monday, Nov. 21 when it takes on Richmond as part of the Vividseats Empire Classic at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

Depending on the outcome, the Orange will the play either St. Johns or Temple on Tuesday. Syracuse then returns home on Saturday for an afternoon matchup with Bryant.