COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse men's basketball closes first half on 18-0 run, cruises by Oakland

Syracuse Notre Dame Basketball

Syracuse's Joseph Girard III (11) and Judah Mintz (3) celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

 Mike Dowd / The Citizen

SYRACUSE — Joe Girard had 18 points and six assists, Jesse Edwards added 18 points with seven rebounds and Syracuse closed the first half on an 18-0 run en route to a 95-66 win over Oakland on Tuesday night.

Syracuse trailed 21-20 with 11 minutes left in the first half, but the Golden Grizzlies only made one more field goal before the break. The Orange closed on a 25-3 run, with eight points from Girard, for a 21-point lead after shooting 57% and controlling the glass 24-15. Girard had 15 points and five assists in the first half and Edwards added 12 points and six boards.

Edwards had a highlight sequence early in the second half when he blocked a shot in the lane and raced the other way for an alley-oop dunk for a 53-27 lead. Edwards made all nine of his field goals as Syracuse shot 58% overall to reach a season-high in points.

Maliq Brown and Symir Torrence each scored 12 points — all in the second half — for Syracuse (5-4). Judah Mintz added 10 points.

Trey Townsend had 29 points and 12 rebounds for Oakland (3-8). Jalen Moore scored 11 of his 12 points after halftime.

Syracuse hosts Georgetown on Saturday in the second of a six-game homestand. The Orange will recognize Jim Boeheim and Dwayne "Pearl" Washington as members of the Ring of Honor in a ceremony on game day.

Oakland has 12 days off before playing at Boise State on Dec. 18, followed by a trip to Michigan State.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim's press conference following the Orange's 95-66 win vs. Oakland.
