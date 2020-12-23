 Skip to main content
Syracuse men's basketball postpones next two games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse Boston College Basketball

Syracuse forward Alan Griffin drives against Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford Dec. 12 in Boston. 

 Elise Amendola, Associated Press

Syracuse men's basketball will now have an extended holiday break.

It was announced Wednesday that Syracuse's next two games — at Wake Forest Dec. 30 and at North Carolina Jan. 2 — have been postponed.

The men's basketball program is currently on pause after a player from Buffalo tested positive for COVID-19 following the Bulls' game in Syracuse on Saturday.

Syracuse's scheduled game against Notre Dame on Tuesday was also postponed. This marks the third time that Syracuse has been forced to pause team activities. Head coach Jim Boeheim tested positive in November prior to the season, forcing a two-week pause. Then in late November a walk-on player tested positive halting practice for three days, though no games were postponed. 

The Orange (6-1) are now slated to return to the court Wednesday, Jan. 6 at home against Florida State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

