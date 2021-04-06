Syracuse men's soccer team cancels rest of season

The Syracuse University men’s soccer team has decided to end its season after a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining in the program.

The Orange (2-7-4) had one game left on the regular-season schedule, at home against Wake Forest on Friday.

The cancellation is the second straight and sixth of the season. The Orange also canceled a home exhibition match with Virginia last September, a week before the season started.

University officials say the school is working closely with state and local health officials and the Atlantic Coast Conference Medical Advisory Group to determine the appropriate next steps.

