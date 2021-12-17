Syracuse postpones next two men's basketball games over COVID-19

Syracuse University's Department of Athletics on Friday announced the next two men's basketball games are postponed due to COVID protocols.

These include the Saturday, Dec. 18, game against Lehigh, and the contest with Cornell on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The university said in a statement that the athletics department is currently reevaluating the schedule to determine if the games can be made up this season.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for intercollegiate athletics all over the country," Athletics Director John Wildhack said in a statement. "Our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our student-athletes, athletics staff, fans and the campus and Central New York communities. While it is disappointing to have to postpone any athletic event, this is the right decision given the increasingly difficult public health landscape."

The women's basketball game scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County will continue as planned and tickets are available by calling (888) DOME-TIX, visiting cuse.com/ticketing/ or visiting the box office Saturday morning before tip-off.

The university said the stadium will continue to operate in accordance with the existing guidance and protocols prescribed by New York state and the Onondaga County Department of Health. All public health regulations and protocols will continue to be strictly enforced at the stadium.

Earlier in the morning on Friday, the university announced that it would implement additional health measures at the Dome, including eliminating the sale of food and alcohol.

Citing the sudden and sharp increase in COVID cases on campus and in the community, the university said the following measures would be put in place:

• All fans age 5 and up are required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. Proof must be shown at the gate to secure entry to the stadium. (Newborns to age 4 do not require a vaccination or a test result to enter the facility.)

• The Courtside Lounge will be closed.

• Club 44 will be closed.

• No food or alcohol will be served at the stadium; water, soft drinks and coffee will be available for purchase at the cashless registers in the concourse.

• Pre-game courtside gathering will be prohibited.

"These revised measures are intended to help mitigate the potential risk of spreading COVID while providing student-athletes and fans a safe and enjoyable environment," the university said.

Existing local public health regulations that will continue to be enforced at the stadium include:

• Masks are required for all patrons over the age of two (vaccinated and unvaccinated) when not actively eating or drinking, while indoors at the stadium and outdoors when in the presence of others for all events.

• Patrons displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, have been in close contact with someone that may have been exposed, or have a temperature exceeding 100.4° F are asked to stay home.

• Fans who are not able to provide proof of full vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test according to the conditions above will not be allowed to enter the stadium. Over-the-counter test kit results are not accepted.

