 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Syracuse visits NC State after impressive weekend win

  • 0
Wake Forest Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse forward Cole Swider (21) grabs a rebound from Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during an NCAA college basketball game, in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

 Dennis Nett, Post-Standard via AP

NC State hosts the Syracuse Orange after Terquavion Smith scored 34 points in NC State's 100-80 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wolf Pack are 7-5 on their home court. NC State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Syracuse is coming off a 94-72 home victory over Wake Forest.

The Orange are 4-6 against conference opponents. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dereon Seabron is scoring 18.3 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for NC State.

Buddy Boeheim is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 19.4 points and 3.6 assists. Cole Swider is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

People are also reading…

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

Syracuse Orange (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-12, 3-8 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2 Radio: TK 99/105

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -1.5; over/under is 151.5

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News